undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Las Vegas
⚖️ Las Vegas Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Las Vegas is hot right now for legal and compliance roles, from BigLaw-style litigation to privacy, fintech, and plaintiff PI shops. If you’re barred in NV (or CA) or building your legal career, there’s a wide mix of options here.
Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Product, Regulatory & Litigation
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote‑first, US‑based)
- Salary: $370,000 – $415,000 base + equity & benefits
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Lead global product, regulatory, licensing, litigation, and enforcement legal teams for a major fintech. Reports to the CLO/CCO, partners closely with the CEO and executive team, and includes managing outside counsel and strategy across US and international markets.
Data Privacy and Data Governance – Supervising Associate
- Employer: EY
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (anywhere in country)
- Salary (Las Vegas falls under “all other US offices”): $85,200 – $159,300
- Type: Full-time
Support the Americas Data Protection & Governance team with privacy enablement, control testing, and reporting. Great fit if you like translating complex privacy rules into clear guidance and building dashboards, playbooks, and training for executive and client‑serving teams.
Privacy Legal Counsel
- Employer: Aristocrat
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Salary: Not listed (compensation discussed in process)
- Type: Full-time
In‑house privacy counsel role for a global gaming company, advising on GDPR/CCPA, kids’ privacy, ad tech, and data use in games. Ideal if you’re a US‑qualified lawyer (3+ years) who enjoys product counseling and wants to shape privacy‑by‑design in gaming.
Partner/Senior Attorney – Civil Litigation Defense (Remote with CA or NV Bar)
- Employer: Jobot (for a civil litigation defense firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote, CA or NV bar)
- Salary: $190,000 – $235,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, Senior Attorney or Non‑Equity Partner
Handle rideshare driver defense and insurance defense work with a fast‑growing firm. Fully remote with 1800 billable hours, strong bonus potential, and a focus on work‑life balance.
Associate Attorney (Remote – CA or NV Bar)
- Employer: Jobot (for AV‑rated civil litigation defense firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote)
- Salary: $125,000 – $200,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Litigation role with an AV Preeminent‑rated defense firm handling civil litigation from pleadings through appeal. Great if you have 2+ years of litigation, want remote work, and value solid benefits (401(k) match, health, FSA/HSA, parental leave).
Personal Injury Defense Attorney (Remote with CA and/or NV Bar)
- Employer: Jobot (for civil litigation defense firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote)
- Salary: $165,000 – $185,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Focus on personal injury and auto liability defense with a firm that offers remote work, 1800 billables, and quarterly bonuses. Best for attorneys with 3–5+ years of PI litigation (plaintiff or defense) and CA and/or NV admission.
Associate Attorney
- Employer: IRSW LLP / Isso & Associates Law Firm, PLLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
General litigation support role with research, drafting, discovery, and court appearances based on experience. Perfect if you’re Nevada‑barred, want courtroom exposure, and like working closely with partners in an office setting.
Paralegal / Claims Processor
- Employer: Atomic Workers Claim
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89119 (in person)
- Salary: $22 – $24 per hour
- Type: Full-time, four 10‑hour shifts (no weekends/holidays)
Help elderly clients navigate government claims by interviewing clients, completing forms, and tracking claim status. Good fit if you have an associate degree, strong writing and phone skills, and want meaningful, client‑facing work.
Summer Law Clerk – L1/L2/L3
- Employer: Not listed (Las Vegas law firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Salary: $18 – $30 per hour
- Type: Part-time summer clerkship (may lead to full-time after bar)
Open to 1L, 2L, and 3L students interested in litigation. You’ll draft pleadings, do legal research, review medical records, and help with demands—great hands‑on experience with a possible path to post‑bar employment.
Legal Case Manager – Personal Injury
- Employer: Mitchell Rogers Injury Law (MRI)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Salary: From $20 per hour
- Type: Full-time
PI case management role at a fast‑moving plaintiff firm, handling files, client communication, and organization. Ideal if you’re highly organized, love helping people, and want to grow with a small but ambitious team.
Client Witness Liaison / Specialist
- Employer: Gurstel Law Firm, P.C.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate witness scheduling, affidavits, and testimony between attorneys and corporate clients in a high‑volume creditor’s rights practice. Great for detail‑oriented candidates with strong communication skills and interest in litigation support and compliance (FDCPA, FCRA, GLBA).
Legal Assistant – Personal Injury
- Employer: Mitchell Rogers Injury Law (MRI)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Salary: From $18 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Entry‑level friendly PI legal assistant role focused on phones, client contact, and file organization. Good for someone with strong people skills, great phone etiquette, and interest in growing in personal injury law.
Associate Attorney – Estate & Financial Planning
- Employer: Oath (Oath Law & Oath Planning)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person, client‑facing)
- Salary: Competitive base + performance‑based profit sharing (exact range not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Front‑facing estate planning role where you lead workshops, meet with clients, and design estate plans. No prior estate planning experience required—great if you’re licensed, love public speaking, and want mentorship plus a mix of legal and financial planning.
Part‑Time Personal Injury Paralegal
- Employer: Laub Law
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Downtown – in person or remote)
- Salary: Negotiable based on experience
- Type: Part-time (~10 hours/week)
Boutique PI firm seeking a self‑starter paralegal to handle drafting, calendaring, filings, and case management with minimal supervision. Perfect if you already know Nevada PI practice and want a flexible, low‑hour schedule.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many firms are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.