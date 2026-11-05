⚖️ Las Vegas Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Las Vegas is hot right now for legal and compliance roles, from BigLaw-style litigation to privacy, fintech, and plaintiff PI shops. If you’re barred in NV (or CA) or building your legal career, there’s a wide mix of options here.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote‑first, US‑based)

Salary: $370,000 – $415,000 base + equity & benefits

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Lead global product, regulatory, licensing, litigation, and enforcement legal teams for a major fintech. Reports to the CLO/CCO, partners closely with the CEO and executive team, and includes managing outside counsel and strategy across US and international markets.

Employer: EY

Location: Las Vegas, NV (anywhere in country)

Salary (Las Vegas falls under “all other US offices”): $85,200 – $159,300

Type: Full-time

Support the Americas Data Protection & Governance team with privacy enablement, control testing, and reporting. Great fit if you like translating complex privacy rules into clear guidance and building dashboards, playbooks, and training for executive and client‑serving teams.

Employer: Aristocrat

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: Not listed (compensation discussed in process)

Not listed (compensation discussed in process) Type: Full-time

In‑house privacy counsel role for a global gaming company, advising on GDPR/CCPA, kids’ privacy, ad tech, and data use in games. Ideal if you’re a US‑qualified lawyer (3+ years) who enjoys product counseling and wants to shape privacy‑by‑design in gaming.

Employer: Jobot (for a civil litigation defense firm)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote, CA or NV bar)

Salary: $190,000 – $235,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Senior Attorney or Non‑Equity Partner

Handle rideshare driver defense and insurance defense work with a fast‑growing firm. Fully remote with 1800 billable hours, strong bonus potential, and a focus on work‑life balance.

Employer: Jobot (for AV‑rated civil litigation defense firm)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote)

Salary: $125,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Litigation role with an AV Preeminent‑rated defense firm handling civil litigation from pleadings through appeal. Great if you have 2+ years of litigation, want remote work, and value solid benefits (401(k) match, health, FSA/HSA, parental leave).

Employer: Jobot (for civil litigation defense firm)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote)

Salary: $165,000 – $185,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Focus on personal injury and auto liability defense with a firm that offers remote work, 1800 billables, and quarterly bonuses. Best for attorneys with 3–5+ years of PI litigation (plaintiff or defense) and CA and/or NV admission.

Employer: IRSW LLP / Isso & Associates Law Firm, PLLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Type: Full-time

General litigation support role with research, drafting, discovery, and court appearances based on experience. Perfect if you’re Nevada‑barred, want courtroom exposure, and like working closely with partners in an office setting.

Employer: Atomic Workers Claim

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89119 (in person)

Salary: $22 – $24 per hour

Type: Full-time, four 10‑hour shifts (no weekends/holidays)

Help elderly clients navigate government claims by interviewing clients, completing forms, and tracking claim status. Good fit if you have an associate degree, strong writing and phone skills, and want meaningful, client‑facing work.

Employer: Not listed (Las Vegas law firm)

Not listed (Las Vegas law firm) Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Salary: $18 – $30 per hour

Type: Part-time summer clerkship (may lead to full-time after bar)

Open to 1L, 2L, and 3L students interested in litigation. You’ll draft pleadings, do legal research, review medical records, and help with demands—great hands‑on experience with a possible path to post‑bar employment.

Employer: Mitchell Rogers Injury Law (MRI)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Salary: From $20 per hour

Type: Full-time

PI case management role at a fast‑moving plaintiff firm, handling files, client communication, and organization. Ideal if you’re highly organized, love helping people, and want to grow with a small but ambitious team.

Employer: Gurstel Law Firm, P.C.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Coordinate witness scheduling, affidavits, and testimony between attorneys and corporate clients in a high‑volume creditor’s rights practice. Great for detail‑oriented candidates with strong communication skills and interest in litigation support and compliance (FDCPA, FCRA, GLBA).

Employer: Mitchell Rogers Injury Law (MRI)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Salary: From $18 per hour

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level friendly PI legal assistant role focused on phones, client contact, and file organization. Good for someone with strong people skills, great phone etiquette, and interest in growing in personal injury law.

Employer: Oath (Oath Law & Oath Planning)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person, client‑facing)

Salary: Competitive base + performance‑based profit sharing (exact range not listed)

Competitive base + performance‑based profit sharing (exact range not listed) Type: Full-time

Front‑facing estate planning role where you lead workshops, meet with clients, and design estate plans. No prior estate planning experience required—great if you’re licensed, love public speaking, and want mentorship plus a mix of legal and financial planning.

Employer: Laub Law

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Downtown – in person or remote)

Salary: Negotiable based on experience

Negotiable based on experience Type: Part-time (~10 hours/week)

Boutique PI firm seeking a self‑starter paralegal to handle drafting, calendaring, filings, and case management with minimal supervision. Perfect if you already know Nevada PI practice and want a flexible, low‑hour schedule.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many firms are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.