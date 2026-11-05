🍽️ Multiple Las Vegas Hospitality Jobs From $12–$28/hr+

Las Vegas hospitality is buzzing right now—lots of Strip spots and neighborhood favorites are hiring, from entry-level crew to fine dining leaders.

Here are some of the best Food Service & Hospitality openings around Las Vegas, NV this week:

Employer: Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Location: Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be the “tour guide” of the Hard Rock experience—taking orders, running food, handling payments, and keeping guests hyped and happy in a fast-paced, music-filled cafe.

Employer: Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Location: Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love being the first friendly face guests see—manage the outdoor wait area, quote wait times, and keep the entrance organized and welcoming.

Employer: The Orleans Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)

(Boyd Gaming) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook to order using memorized recipes at a popular casino oyster bar, keep your station stocked and spotless, and put at least 6+ months cook experience to work.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hr + tips, weekly pay

Rotate through all stations, from grill to register, in a fun, high-volume burger spot with strong training, benefits, and late-night shifts (up to 1:00 am).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Part-time

Pay: $12/hr base (plus tips)

Bring the game-day energy—serve wings and drinks, enjoy weekly pay, meal discounts, and a sports-bar vibe with room to grow.

Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.78/hr

Join Chef Gabriela Cámara’s only U.S. restaurant, cooking elevated Mexican seafood in a luxury, high-volume setting—great for experienced cooks ready for a big-name kitchen.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $14.50/hr, weekly pay

Entry-level and fast-paced—take orders, work the line, and clean, with paid training, flexible schedules, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hr more in your first year.

Employer: Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior kitchen role overseeing daily operations, menu work, food costs, and staff at Egg Slut—ideal for chefs with 5+ years progressive culinary leadership.

Employer: Regal

Location: Boulder Station, Las Vegas, NV

Boulder Station, Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hr

Run movie-theater operations—supervise staff, handle cash, scheduling, and guest service—plus enjoy free movie passes and discounted concessions.

Employer: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead the dining room at CUT, a high-end steakhouse—hands-on floor management, coaching FOH staff, and partnering with culinary in a fine dining environment with strong benefits.

Employer: Golden Nugget Las Vegas

Location: Downtown Las Vegas, NV

Downtown Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (note: non-tipped position)

Help run busy casino bars—oversee inventory, schedules, training, and drink quality while keeping the vibe friendly and compliant with alcohol laws.

Employer: SpringHill Suites Las Vegas Airport

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89118

Las Vegas, NV 89118 Type: Full-time/other (hotel front desk)

Full-time/other (hotel front desk) Pay: $16–$17/hr

Check guests in and out, answer questions, and sometimes help with breakfast setup—great for someone with 1+ year hotel experience who likes guest-facing work.

Employer: Denny’s Restaurant (Blizz Bar MGM Grand Casino)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time (posting mentions part-time; confirm with employer)

(posting mentions part-time; confirm with employer) Pay: Not listed

Classic diner cook role on the Strip—use your 6+ months cook experience in a busy 24/7-style environment with paid training.

Employer: Gung Chae Korean Healthy Kitchen

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Part-time

Pay: $13/hr

Keep a Korean kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and maintaining a clean, organized back-of-house.

Employer: SmartStyle Salons (inside Walmart)

Location: 2310 E Serene Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123

2310 E Serene Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50/hr guaranteed or higher commission + tips

Work as a stylist and second-in-command—cut and color guests, help lead the team, and earn commission with benefits like PTO, health insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Aramark

Location: UNLV campus, Las Vegas, NV

UNLV campus, Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Campus-based cook job preparing a variety of foods from standardized recipes, with steady hours, food-safety focus, and lots of hands-on cooking.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house focused role—greet guests, serve food, run the register, and keep the store clean, with free meals while working and growth paths into management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Back- and front-of-house mix—cook, work drive-thru or counter, and follow safety standards in a fast-paced kitchen, with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar Kitchen Team Associate role at another Panda location—good if you want flexible schedules, free on-shift meals, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Another Service Team opening at a different Panda store—guest-facing, fast-paced, and part of a large, stable restaurant group.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Vegas hospitality moves fast, and the good spots don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.