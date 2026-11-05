undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Las Vegas Hospitality Jobs From $12–$28/hr+
Las Vegas hospitality is buzzing right now—lots of Strip spots and neighborhood favorites are hiring, from entry-level crew to fine dining leaders.
Here are some of the best Food Service & Hospitality openings around Las Vegas, NV this week:
Outlet Server – HRC Las Vegas Strip Family Dining
- Employer: Hard Rock Cafe
- Location: Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll be the “tour guide” of the Hard Rock experience—taking orders, running food, handling payments, and keeping guests hyped and happy in a fast-paced, music-filled cafe.
Outside Host – HRC Las Vegas Strip Family Dining
- Employer: Hard Rock Cafe
- Location: Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect if you love being the first friendly face guests see—manage the outdoor wait area, quote wait times, and keep the entrance organized and welcoming.
Oyster Bar Cook – Full Time
- Employer: The Orleans Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cook to order using memorized recipes at a popular casino oyster bar, keep your station stocked and spotless, and put at least 6+ months cook experience to work.
Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00/hr + tips, weekly pay
Rotate through all stations, from grill to register, in a fun, high-volume burger spot with strong training, benefits, and late-night shifts (up to 1:00 am).
Server
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12/hr base (plus tips)
Bring the game-day energy—serve wings and drinks, enjoy weekly pay, meal discounts, and a sports-bar vibe with room to grow.
Cook, Cantina Contramar
- Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.78/hr
Join Chef Gabriela Cámara’s only U.S. restaurant, cooking elevated Mexican seafood in a luxury, high-volume setting—great for experienced cooks ready for a big-name kitchen.
Restaurant Crewmember
- Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $14.50/hr, weekly pay
Entry-level and fast-paced—take orders, work the line, and clean, with paid training, flexible schedules, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hr more in your first year.
Chef Tournant – Egg Slut
- Employer: Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior kitchen role overseeing daily operations, menu work, food costs, and staff at Egg Slut—ideal for chefs with 5+ years progressive culinary leadership.
FULL TIME Assistant Manager – Regal Boulder Station – $18/Hr
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Boulder Station, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hr
Run movie-theater operations—supervise staff, handle cash, scheduling, and guest service—plus enjoy free movie passes and discounted concessions.
Restaurant Manager (FOH Manager) – CUT Las Vegas
- Employer: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Lead the dining room at CUT, a high-end steakhouse—hands-on floor management, coaching FOH staff, and partnering with culinary in a fine dining environment with strong benefits.
Assistant Bar Manager
- Employer: Golden Nugget Las Vegas
- Location: Downtown Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (note: non-tipped position)
Help run busy casino bars—oversee inventory, schedules, training, and drink quality while keeping the vibe friendly and compliant with alcohol laws.
Front Desk Associate
- Employer: SpringHill Suites Las Vegas Airport
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89118
- Type: Full-time/other (hotel front desk)
- Pay: $16–$17/hr
Check guests in and out, answer questions, and sometimes help with breakfast setup—great for someone with 1+ year hotel experience who likes guest-facing work.
Cook
- Employer: Denny’s Restaurant (Blizz Bar MGM Grand Casino)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (posting mentions part-time; confirm with employer)
- Pay: Not listed
Classic diner cook role on the Strip—use your 6+ months cook experience in a busy 24/7-style environment with paid training.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Gung Chae Korean Healthy Kitchen
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13/hr
Keep a Korean kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and maintaining a clean, organized back-of-house.
Assistant Salon Leader – Las Vegas – Serene
- Employer: SmartStyle Salons (inside Walmart)
- Location: 2310 E Serene Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.50/hr guaranteed or higher commission + tips
Work as a stylist and second-in-command—cut and color guests, help lead the team, and earn commission with benefits like PTO, health insurance, and 401(k).
Cook – UNLV Retail
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: UNLV campus, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Campus-based cook job preparing a variety of foods from standardized recipes, with steady hours, food-safety focus, and lots of hands-on cooking.
Service Team (Indeed Event)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house focused role—greet guests, serve food, run the register, and keep the store clean, with free meals while working and growth paths into management.
Kitchen Team (Indeed Event) – Posting 1
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Back- and front-of-house mix—cook, work drive-thru or counter, and follow safety standards in a fast-paced kitchen, with benefits and paid training.
Kitchen Team (Indeed Event) – Posting 2
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Similar Kitchen Team Associate role at another Panda location—good if you want flexible schedules, free on-shift meals, and a clear path to move up.
Service Team (Indeed Event) – Posting 2
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Another Service Team opening at a different Panda store—guest-facing, fast-paced, and part of a large, stable restaurant group.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Vegas hospitality moves fast, and the good spots don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.