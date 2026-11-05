🎓 Las Vegas Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Las Vegas is buzzing with education jobs right now, from early childhood to college nursing programs. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a role here that fits your style and schedule.

Employer: The Academies of Math and Science – Nellis Campus

The Academies of Math and Science – Nellis Campus Location: 1780 Betty Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89156

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000 – $60,813/year (DOE)

Teach 7th grade math and science at a high-performing K–8 public charter school serving Title I communities. Strong support, data-driven instruction, and room to grow with performance bonuses, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: Little Steps Early Learning Academy

Little Steps Early Learning Academy Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $16.00/hour (DOE)

Support classrooms with little ones (6 weeks and up) doing care, light cleaning, and simple meals in a tight-knit daycare setting. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and a scholarship path toward an Early Childhood Education degree.

Employer: Children’s Learn and Play

Children’s Learn and Play Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM

Salary: $17.50 – $19.00/hour

Lead a full-time Pre-K classroom focused on school readiness in a warm, family-style center. Great fit if you have early childhood experience and want steady hours, 401(k), PTO, and the chance to use your ECE degree.

Employer: Galen College of Nursing

Location: 9260 W Sunset Rd Unit 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Type: Full-time nursing faculty

Salary: $68,536 – $102,814/year

Teach nursing students in clinical, lab, and classroom settings with immediate start dates available. Requires an MSN and 2+ years recent RN experience, and comes with a deep benefits package, tuition discounts, 401(k) match, and strong professional development.

Employer: Arizona College of Nursing

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time adjunct

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Perfect for an RN with a graduate degree and 3+ years of direct patient care who wants to teach without leaving practice. You’ll guide students in clinicals, labs, and/or classroom, with 401(k + match, professional development, and a supportive academic culture.

Employer: Procon Consulting

Location: Las Vegas, NV (onsite in construction environments)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Blend tech training and system admin work by teaching users how to use the Kahua project management platform for a federal program. Ideal if you enjoy adult learning, software support, and construction or capital projects, with full medical/dental and 401(k).

Employer: F45 Training – Las Vegas Arts District, Boca Park (Summerlin), Henderson

Location: Multiple Las Vegas-area studios

Type: Part-time / Other

Salary: $25.00/hour

Coach high-energy group workouts and motivate members across three F45 studios. Great side or flexible gig if you’re certified (or experienced) in fitness, with flexible schedules and free gym membership.

Employer: Wynn Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and coordinate training for restaurant and bar teams across Wynn’s dining venues. Good match if you have hospitality or L&D experience and want a polished, guest-focused role in a luxury resort environment.

Employer: Artsy Nannies

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Other (in-person)

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Support art lessons for preschoolers with painting, crafts, sewing, and more. Great for creative folks who love little kids and want hands-on classroom experience in early childhood education.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Las Vegas education jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.