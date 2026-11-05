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Las Vegas
🎓 Las Vegas Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
3 days ago
Las Vegas is buzzing with education jobs right now, from early childhood to college nursing programs. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a role here that fits your style and schedule.
Middle School Math & Science Teacher (Nellis) 2026–2027
- Employer: The Academies of Math and Science – Nellis Campus
- Location: 1780 Betty Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89156
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $54,000 – $60,813/year (DOE)
Teach 7th grade math and science at a high-performing K–8 public charter school serving Title I communities. Strong support, data-driven instruction, and room to grow with performance bonuses, 401(k), and full benefits.
Floater / Teacher Assistant (Daycare)
- Employer: Little Steps Early Learning Academy
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $15.00 – $16.00/hour (DOE)
Support classrooms with little ones (6 weeks and up) doing care, light cleaning, and simple meals in a tight-knit daycare setting. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and a scholarship path toward an Early Childhood Education degree.
Nevada Ready! Pre-K Teacher
- Employer: Children’s Learn and Play
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM
- Salary: $17.50 – $19.00/hour
Lead a full-time Pre-K classroom focused on school readiness in a warm, family-style center. Great fit if you have early childhood experience and want steady hours, 401(k), PTO, and the chance to use your ECE degree.
Las Vegas RN Faculty – Interview Day
- Employer: Galen College of Nursing
- Location: 9260 W Sunset Rd Unit 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Type: Full-time nursing faculty
- Salary: $68,536 – $102,814/year
Teach nursing students in clinical, lab, and classroom settings with immediate start dates available. Requires an MSN and 2+ years recent RN experience, and comes with a deep benefits package, tuition discounts, 401(k) match, and strong professional development.
Clinical Nursing Adjunct Faculty – Med/Surg Specialty
- Employer: Arizona College of Nursing
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time adjunct
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Perfect for an RN with a graduate degree and 3+ years of direct patient care who wants to teach without leaving practice. You’ll guide students in clinicals, labs, and/or classroom, with 401(k + match, professional development, and a supportive academic culture.
Technical Trainer / Kahua Helpdesk & System Administrator
- Employer: Procon Consulting
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (onsite in construction environments)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Blend tech training and system admin work by teaching users how to use the Kahua project management platform for a federal program. Ideal if you enjoy adult learning, software support, and construction or capital projects, with full medical/dental and 401(k).
F45 Trainer (Fitness Coach)
- Employer: F45 Training – Las Vegas Arts District, Boca Park (Summerlin), Henderson
- Location: Multiple Las Vegas-area studios
- Type: Part-time / Other
- Salary: $25.00/hour
Coach high-energy group workouts and motivate members across three F45 studios. Great side or flexible gig if you’re certified (or experienced) in fitness, with flexible schedules and free gym membership.
Training Specialist – Food & Beverage
- Employer: Wynn Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and coordinate training for restaurant and bar teams across Wynn’s dining venues. Good match if you have hospitality or L&D experience and want a polished, guest-focused role in a luxury resort environment.
Preschool Art Assistant
- Employer: Artsy Nannies
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Salary: $14.00 – $16.00/hour
Support art lessons for preschoolers with painting, crafts, sewing, and more. Great for creative folks who love little kids and want hands-on classroom experience in early childhood education.
If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Las Vegas education jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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