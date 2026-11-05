🛒 Las Vegas Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Las Vegas is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from hotel guest services to retail team leads. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.

Employer: Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company Location: Las Vegas, NV (Las Vegas North)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Salary: $15/hour

Help active shoppers with outdoor gear, run the register, and keep displays sharp. Hiring 16+, with flexible schedules, wellness time off, strong employee discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $12–$23.72/hour average with base + uncapped commission

Sell phones and plans, hit monthly sales goals, and earn commission on top of hourly pay. Includes paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Dyson

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site (Tue–Sat)

Salary: Not listed

Diagnose and repair Dyson products while explaining options and recommending solutions to customers. Great for someone customer-focused who wants strong health, 401(k) match, PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Lacoste

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, lead and coach the team, and help hit sales targets in a premium fashion brand. Ideal if you have 2–3 years retail management and like a mix of sales, service, and merchandising.

Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $21.01/hour

Answer calls and emails for a luxury resort, handle guest requests, and enroll guests in loyalty programs. Good for polished communicators who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and team members in an AutoZone store, focusing on customer service, inventory, and safety. Best for someone with leadership skills and interest in automotive retail.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Veterans Canteen Service

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help Veterans and visitors in a VA retail setting with purchases, stocking, and store upkeep. Requires a REAL ID, comfort standing and lifting up to 40 lbs, and strong customer service.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay plus commission

Guide customers through big life purchases like engagement rings and fine jewelry. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, trips, contests, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Nevada

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle patient billing questions by phone, work in Epic CRM, and help resolve insurance and balance issues. Great for someone with 2+ years in medical billing or customer service and strong computer skills.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Fashion Show)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.20–$23.10/hour + 3% commission on beauty

Lead a luxury beauty counter, do makeup/skincare consults, and drive sales in-store and digitally. Comes with medical, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, merchandise discount, and bonus potential.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$23/hour + potential bonus

Be the front-line contact for collision repair customers and insurance partners, handling scheduling and paperwork. Day‑one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: The Joint Chiropractic (Joint Ventures LLC)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the front desk, sell wellness memberships, and support clinic operations in a chiropractic setting. Good for sales‑minded, organized folks who can work Friday–Sunday and evenings.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour, with step raises at 3 and 6 months

Deliver cars to customers, load/unload vehicles, and handle paperwork while representing the brand. Includes 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and stock programs; must be 21+ and able to do physical work.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the women’s apparel team, handle merchandising, scheduling, and customer service. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and store discounts.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate fresh produce, keep displays looking great, and help customers with healthy choices. Hiring 16+, with 15% store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Nevada (Las Vegas area possible)

Type: Full-time, new grad program

Salary: Not listed

For May 2026–May 2027 grads who want to jump into store leadership. Includes structured training, leadership development, 15% discount, and eligibility for 401(k) match and benefits.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome guests to sales presentations, offer refreshments, and help hit presentation and sales goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition reimbursement, and counseling support.

Employer: ArchWell Health

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote/West Coast based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Call senior members and insurance plans to confirm PCP assignments, eligibility, and appointments. Great if you have 1+ year in healthcare/insurance, solid Excel skills, and like helping seniors navigate care.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70/hour

Help customers with check cashing, money transfers, and payments while building long-term relationships. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and leadership paths; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.