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Las Vegas
🛒 Las Vegas Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Las Vegas is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from hotel guest services to retail team leads. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good moment to jump in.
Retail Sales and Store Support (Part-Time)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.
Seasonal Associate – Las Vegas North
- Employer: Columbia Sportswear Company
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Las Vegas North)
- Type: Part-time / Seasonal
- Salary: $15/hour
Help active shoppers with outdoor gear, run the register, and keep displays sharp. Hiring 16+, with flexible schedules, wellness time off, strong employee discounts, and growth opportunities.
Sales Consultant – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Approx. $12–$23.72/hour average with base + uncapped commission
Sell phones and plans, hit monthly sales goals, and earn commission on top of hourly pay. Includes paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.
Sales & Service Technician
- Employer: Dyson
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, on-site (Tue–Sat)
- Salary: Not listed
Diagnose and repair Dyson products while explaining options and recommending solutions to customers. Great for someone customer-focused who wants strong health, 401(k) match, PTO, and product discounts.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Lacoste
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support daily store operations, lead and coach the team, and help hit sales targets in a premium fashion brand. Ideal if you have 2–3 years retail management and like a mix of sales, service, and merchandising.
Guest Services Member – Contact Center
- Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $21.01/hour
Answer calls and emails for a luxury resort, handle guest requests, and enroll guests in loyalty programs. Good for polished communicators who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and team members in an AutoZone store, focusing on customer service, inventory, and safety. Best for someone with leadership skills and interest in automotive retail.
VCS Sales Clerk
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Veterans Canteen Service
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help Veterans and visitors in a VA retail setting with purchases, stocking, and store upkeep. Requires a REAL ID, comfort standing and lifting up to 40 lbs, and strong customer service.
Jewelry Specialist – Jared Jewelers (Best in the West)
- Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base pay plus commission
Guide customers through big life purchases like engagement rings and fine jewelry. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, trips, contests, and merchandise discounts.
Customer Service Representative II
- Employer: NYU Langone Health – Nevada
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle patient billing questions by phone, work in Epic CRM, and help resolve insurance and balance issues. Great for someone with 2+ years in medical billing or customer service and strong computer skills.
Interim Beauty Counter Manager – BYREDO, Fashion Show
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Fashion Show)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.20–$23.10/hour + 3% commission on beauty
Lead a luxury beauty counter, do makeup/skincare consults, and drive sales in-store and digitally. Comes with medical, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, merchandise discount, and bonus potential.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$23/hour + potential bonus
Be the front-line contact for collision repair customers and insurance partners, handling scheduling and paperwork. Day‑one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.
Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: The Joint Chiropractic (Joint Ventures LLC)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the front desk, sell wellness memberships, and support clinic operations in a chiropractic setting. Good for sales‑minded, organized folks who can work Friday–Sunday and evenings.
Customer Service Delivery Advocate
- Employer: Carvana
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$21/hour, with step raises at 3 and 6 months
Deliver cars to customers, load/unload vehicles, and handle paperwork while representing the brand. Includes 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and stock programs; must be 21+ and able to do physical work.
Team Lead – Women’s Apparel
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the women’s apparel team, handle merchandising, scheduling, and customer service. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and store discounts.
Produce Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stock and rotate fresh produce, keep displays looking great, and help customers with healthy choices. Hiring 16+, with 15% store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay, PTO, and growth opportunities.
New Graduate – Assistant Store Manager (Sprouts University Program)
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Nevada (Las Vegas area possible)
- Type: Full-time, new grad program
- Salary: Not listed
For May 2026–May 2027 grads who want to jump into store leadership. Includes structured training, leadership development, 15% discount, and eligibility for 401(k) match and benefits.
Sales Front Desk Specialist
- Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Welcome guests to sales presentations, offer refreshments, and help hit presentation and sales goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition reimbursement, and counseling support.
Member Services Representative – West Coast Only
- Employer: ArchWell Health
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote/West Coast based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Call senior members and insurance plans to confirm PCP assignments, eligibility, and appointments. Great if you have 1+ year in healthcare/insurance, solid Excel skills, and like helping seniors navigate care.
Customer Service Representative (Bilingual) – Rapid Cash
- Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.70/hour
Help customers with check cashing, money transfers, and payments while building long-term relationships. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and leadership paths; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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