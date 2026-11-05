🔧 Las Vegas building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of work keeping buildings, buses, resorts, and hospitals clean and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Canyon Vista Post-Acute

Canyon Vista Post-Acute Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean resident rooms and common areas in a healthcare setting, keep floors and bathrooms sanitized, and help maintain a safe, calm space for residents and staff.

Employer: Sage Creek Post-Acute

Sage Creek Post-Acute Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle sorting, washing, drying, and delivering linens and resident clothing in a care facility. Good fit if you like steady, routine work and can lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Bering-Alaka'ina Holdings, LLC

Location: Indian Springs, NV (Las Vegas area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.92/hour

Clean offices, restrooms, and common areas on a government site, including some outdoor areas. Requires ability to qualify for a Secret Security Clearance and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39–$49/hour (union rate)

Service and troubleshoot complex building automation and HVAC control systems for commercial sites. Union role with strong pay; needs 4+ years commercial controls experience and willingness to join the union.

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Employer: Ovation

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27/hour

Travel between residential properties handling higher-level HVAC diagnostics, repairs, and seasonal maintenance. Includes gas allowance, medical options, 401(k), and PTO.

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Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: Las Vegas, NV – Horseshoe

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Paint and refinish interior and exterior areas at a major Strip resort, including drywall and texture work, scaffolding, and lift operation up to 80 feet. Needs 5+ years hotel/casino painting experience.

Employer: Transdev

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.75/hour starting, up to $17.77 over 2 years (union scale)

Fuel, wash, and clean buses outdoors in all weather, plus light interior cleaning. Union role with vacation, PTO, 8 paid holidays + your birthday, and standard benefits.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Seasonal part-time (29 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Keep resort grounds clean and landscaped, pick up trash, and help with irrigation checks. Seasonal role that may go full-time permanent in January 2027.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment – Flamingo

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead-level facilities engineer handling plumbing, boilers, refrigeration, central plant, and commercial kitchen equipment at an iconic Strip property. Mix of hands-on repair and project/team coordination.

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Employer: ALPLA Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (listed as Maintenance Technician II; posting labeled internship)

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair industrial machinery (motors, conveyors, hydraulics, pneumatics) in a manufacturing plant. Offers medical, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and strong training focus.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (12-week paid training program)

Salary: Not listed

Learn to manage housekeeping, laundry, and floor care at a long-term care facility. Good step if you want to move from front-line EVS work into supervisor/manager roles.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hour

Clean restrooms, break areas, and warehouse floors on rotating shifts (day, swing, or night). Includes chances for progressive pay raises at some sites and access to medical, 401(k) with match, and other perks.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20/hour

Lead a small janitorial crew in a distribution/warehouse setting, coordinate daily tasks, and interact with the client. Great for someone with 1–3 years leadership experience who wants to grow.

Employer: Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: PRN/Part-time as needed

Salary: $24.53/hour (estimate)

Hospital housekeeping role cleaning and sanitizing patient rooms and clinical areas. Higher hourly pay with access to a big HCA benefits package if you meet eligibility.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hour

Very similar warehouse cleaning role with clear shift options (6am–2:30pm, 2pm–10:30pm, 10pm–6:30am). Focus on sweeping, mopping, trash, and keeping walkways clear.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and break down tax kiosks in local retail stores, including moving furniture and basic tech setup. Physical role with flexible schedules, earned wage access, and free personal tax return.

Employer: First Choice Tree Service

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Work outdoors with a tree crew handling ropes, chipping brush, loading trucks, and keeping the site safe. Good for someone strong, alert, and comfortable around machinery and traffic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.