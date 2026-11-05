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🔧 Las Vegas building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of work keeping buildings, buses, resorts, and hospitals clean and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and grounds roles hiring now.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Canyon Vista Post-Acute
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean resident rooms and common areas in a healthcare setting, keep floors and bathrooms sanitized, and help maintain a safe, calm space for residents and staff.
Laundry Aide – Part Time
- Employer: Sage Creek Post-Acute
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle sorting, washing, drying, and delivering linens and resident clothing in a care facility. Good fit if you like steady, routine work and can lift up to 50 lbs.
Janitor (Government Contract)
- Employer: Bering-Alaka'ina Holdings, LLC
- Location: Indian Springs, NV (Las Vegas area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $29.92/hour
Clean offices, restrooms, and common areas on a government site, including some outdoor areas. Requires ability to qualify for a Secret Security Clearance and a valid driver’s license.
HVAC Truck Based Controls Service Technician (Union)
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $39–$49/hour (union rate)
Service and troubleshoot complex building automation and HVAC control systems for commercial sites. Union role with strong pay; needs 4+ years commercial controls experience and willingness to join the union.
(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)
Senior Floating HVAC Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Ovation
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27/hour
Travel between residential properties handling higher-level HVAC diagnostics, repairs, and seasonal maintenance. Includes gas allowance, medical options, 401(k), and PTO.
(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)
Brush Painter – Facilities (Horseshoe LV)
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment
- Location: Las Vegas, NV – Horseshoe
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Paint and refinish interior and exterior areas at a major Strip resort, including drywall and texture work, scaffolding, and lift operation up to 80 feet. Needs 5+ years hotel/casino painting experience.
Bus Fueler/Washer
- Employer: Transdev
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.75/hour starting, up to $17.77 over 2 years (union scale)
Fuel, wash, and clean buses outdoors in all weather, plus light interior cleaning. Union role with vacation, PTO, 8 paid holidays + your birthday, and standard benefits.
Common Area Grounds Attendant – Part Time (Worldmark Tropicana)
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Seasonal part-time (29 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep resort grounds clean and landscaped, pick up trash, and help with irrigation checks. Seasonal role that may go full-time permanent in January 2027.
Senior Engineer – Facilities (Flamingo LV)
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment – Flamingo
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead-level facilities engineer handling plumbing, boilers, refrigeration, central plant, and commercial kitchen equipment at an iconic Strip property. Mix of hands-on repair and project/team coordination.
(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)
Maintenance Technician II
- Employer: ALPLA Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (listed as Maintenance Technician II; posting labeled internship)
- Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair industrial machinery (motors, conveyors, hydraulics, pneumatics) in a manufacturing plant. Offers medical, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and strong training focus.
Environmental Services – Manager in Training
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (12-week paid training program)
- Salary: Not listed
Learn to manage housekeeping, laundry, and floor care at a long-term care facility. Good step if you want to move from front-line EVS work into supervisor/manager roles.
Warehouse Janitorial Associate
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17/hour
Clean restrooms, break areas, and warehouse floors on rotating shifts (day, swing, or night). Includes chances for progressive pay raises at some sites and access to medical, 401(k) with match, and other perks.
Janitorial Crew Lead
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20/hour
Lead a small janitorial crew in a distribution/warehouse setting, coordinate daily tasks, and interact with the client. Great for someone with 1–3 years leadership experience who wants to grow.
EVS Aide PRN
- Employer: Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: PRN/Part-time as needed
- Salary: $24.53/hour (estimate)
Hospital housekeeping role cleaning and sanitizing patient rooms and clinical areas. Higher hourly pay with access to a big HCA benefits package if you meet eligibility.
Warehouse Janitorial Associate / Cleaning Crew Member
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17/hour
Very similar warehouse cleaning role with clear shift options (6am–2:30pm, 2pm–10:30pm, 10pm–6:30am). Focus on sweeping, mopping, trash, and keeping walkways clear.
Field Support Technician (Seasonal)
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and break down tax kiosks in local retail stores, including moving furniture and basic tech setup. Physical role with flexible schedules, earned wage access, and free personal tax return.
Experienced Groundsman / Laborer
- Employer: First Choice Tree Service
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $18–$20/hour
Work outdoors with a tree crew handling ropes, chipping brush, loading trucks, and keeping the site safe. Good for someone strong, alert, and comfortable around machinery and traffic.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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