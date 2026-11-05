🎨 Las Vegas Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings

Las Vegas is buzzing with creative work right now, from agency design to hands-on installs and video content. If you’re in arts, design, or media, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Royal Ink

Royal Ink Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $65,000 per year

Type: Full-time

A full-service marketing agency looking for a designer with a sharp eye and strong Adobe skills. You’ll create graphics for social, web, and print, work on multiple client brands, and collaborate closely with their marketing and social teams.

Employer: Aristocrat

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: Not listed (pay and benefits discussed during hiring)

Not listed (pay and benefits discussed during hiring) Type: Full-time

Create music, sound effects, and voiceovers for games and marketing. This role is ideal if you’re strong in composition and audio engineering, can use a DAW (they prefer Logic), and want to work closely with animators and game designers.

Employer: VMS (Visual Marketing Source)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $22.00 – $62.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, in person)

Hands-on role installing large-format graphics, murals, signage, and trade show displays for major clients. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, mechanically inclined, and want a long-term career path with potential bonuses, profit sharing, and growth.

Employer: Green Guru Landscaping

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour (based on experience and portfolio)

(based on experience and portfolio) Type: In-person, hours/structure not fully specified

Film and edit luxury outdoor projects and turn them into scroll-stopping content for YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Great if you already shoot and edit video, know social formats, and want creative ownership over a steady stream of visual projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—your portfolio and attitude can go a long way. Share this with a friend who’s looking so more local creatives can land good work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.