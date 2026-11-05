🏗️ Las Vegas Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Las Vegas is busy building again, and the A/E market here is heating up. If you’re in design, engineering, or surveying, there are several solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: SOCOTEC US

SOCOTEC US Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depending on qualifications

You’ll test soils, concrete, asphalt, and other materials on active job sites and support quality control. Good fit if you have 2+ years in CMT, know ACI/ICC/NAQTC standards, and want steady field work with training and mentorship.

Employer: TensorWave

TensorWave Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes stock options and full benefits)

Lead BIM standards and coordination for high-density AI/HPC data centers. Ideal if you have 5+ years BIM/VDC experience, strong Revit/Navisworks skills, and want to own company-wide BIM governance for mission-critical facilities.

Employer: EthosEnergy

Location: Clark County (Apex Power Project), near Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a 531 MW natural gas plant with design, troubleshooting, and capital projects. Great for BS EE grads with 2+ years power plant experience who like hands-on systems work and regulatory/compliance exposure.

Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (onsite with client)

Zen Sherpa LLC (onsite with client) Location: Henderson, NV (Las Vegas area)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Competitive (plus bonus and benefits)

Design power, lighting, grounding, and low-voltage systems for modular commercial buildings using Revit or AutoCAD. Good match if you have 2–6 years of building/MEP design and want fast project cycles and relocation support.

Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (industrial manufacturer client)

Zen Sherpa LLC (industrial manufacturer client) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + 10% annual bonus

Lead plant electrical, automation, and controls across multiple production areas. Best for senior EEs with 8+ years in controls, 3+ years leadership, and deep PLC/SCADA/DCS experience who want to own modernization strategy.

Employer: AngloGold Ashanti

Location: Las Vegas, NV (regional role)

Type: Full-time, hybrid/flexible

Salary: Not listed (strong benefits, incentives)

Oversee dry-stack tailings facilities, geotechnical monitoring, and GISTM compliance across operations. Great for engineers with 3–7+ years in geotech/tailings/dam work who want a mix of field surveillance and high-level safety governance.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Las Vegas, NV or other WSP offices

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,400 – $215,000

Run architectural projects for the US Postal Service, lead design teams using Revit, and manage client relationships. A fit if you have 12+ years in architecture, USPS standards experience, and want large, complex federal work.

Employer: LJA Engineering

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage Nevada survey operations, budgets, and client relationships as part of a 100% employee-owned firm. Ideal for a Professional Licensed Surveyor with ~10 years in the industry and 5+ years of PM experience.

Employer: LJA Engineering

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level version of the PM role, with heavier emphasis on strategy and public/commercial work. Best for licensed surveyors with 15+ years’ experience and 10+ years leading projects and teams.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service

Location: Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time federal (GS-13)

Salary: $108,719 – $141,337

Plan and execute test & evaluation work for the 15th Test & Evaluation Squadron. Good for engineers with 3–5+ years who can obtain a Top Secret/SCI clearance and want stable federal work with mission impact.

Employer: Civil Science

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (ESOP + full benefits)

Build and lead the firmwide water practice, from pipelines and storage to master planning and funding strategy. Great for a PE with 12+ years in municipal water who wants to own practice growth and mentor future leaders.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for consulting firm)

gpac (recruiting for consulting firm) Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-office)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive

Lead boundary, ALTA/NSPS, and plat work, supervise crews, and sign/seal deliverables. Best for a PLS with 5+ years’ experience, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and interest in mentoring and client-facing work.

Employer: Civil Science

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (ESOP + full benefits)

Lead the Las Vegas survey division, set strategy, and drive business development. Great for a Nevada PLS with 6+ years’ experience and a track record of managing multi-project delivery and public-sector clients.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (industry-leading benefits)

Entry-level design role where you’ll learn fire codes, basic layouts, and CAD while working toward NICET I. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma, some construction/mechanical aptitude, and want a design career path.

Employer: Provincial Store Fixtures

Location: Las Vegas, NV (onsite)

Type: Full-time or Contract

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Turn high-end architectural millwork concepts into detailed shop drawings using AutoCAD and Microvellum. Ideal if you have 5+ years in millwork drafting, strong CAD skills, and love precise, custom woodwork.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design full fire sprinkler systems, run hydraulic calcs, and mentor junior designers. Best for NICET II/III-level designers with 5–10 years’ experience who want complex projects plus strong benefits.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead bridge design for Nevada highway structures, mentor staff, and support proposals. Great for a Nevada (or soon-to-be) PE with 8–10 years in bridge design and strong AASHTO and structural software skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.