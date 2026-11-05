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Las Vegas
🏗️ Las Vegas Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
3 days ago
Las Vegas is busy building again, and the A/E market here is heating up. If you’re in design, engineering, or surveying, there are several solid options worth a look this week.
Field Technician (Construction Materials Testing)
- Employer: SOCOTEC US
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Depending on qualifications
You’ll test soils, concrete, asphalt, and other materials on active job sites and support quality control. Good fit if you have 2+ years in CMT, know ACI/ICC/NAQTC standards, and want steady field work with training and mentorship.
BIM Manager – Data Centers
- Employer: TensorWave
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes stock options and full benefits)
Lead BIM standards and coordination for high-density AI/HPC data centers. Ideal if you have 5+ years BIM/VDC experience, strong Revit/Navisworks skills, and want to own company-wide BIM governance for mission-critical facilities.
Associate Electrical Engineer – Power Plant
- Employer: EthosEnergy
- Location: Clark County (Apex Power Project), near Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a 531 MW natural gas plant with design, troubleshooting, and capital projects. Great for BS EE grads with 2+ years power plant experience who like hands-on systems work and regulatory/compliance exposure.
Electrical Designer / Electrical Engineer (Building Systems)
- Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (onsite with client)
- Location: Henderson, NV (Las Vegas area)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Competitive (plus bonus and benefits)
Design power, lighting, grounding, and low-voltage systems for modular commercial buildings using Revit or AutoCAD. Good match if you have 2–6 years of building/MEP design and want fast project cycles and relocation support.
Electrical & Control Systems Engineering Manager
- Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (industrial manufacturer client)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base + 10% annual bonus
Lead plant electrical, automation, and controls across multiple production areas. Best for senior EEs with 8+ years in controls, 3+ years leadership, and deep PLC/SCADA/DCS experience who want to own modernization strategy.
Tailings Storage Facility Engineer
- Employer: AngloGold Ashanti
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (regional role)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid/flexible
- Salary: Not listed (strong benefits, incentives)
Oversee dry-stack tailings facilities, geotechnical monitoring, and GISTM compliance across operations. Great for engineers with 3–7+ years in geotech/tailings/dam work who want a mix of field surveillance and high-level safety governance.
Architect Senior Project Manager – USPS Team
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV or other WSP offices
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,400 – $215,000
Run architectural projects for the US Postal Service, lead design teams using Revit, and manage client relationships. A fit if you have 12+ years in architecture, USPS standards experience, and want large, complex federal work.
Project Manager – Survey
- Employer: LJA Engineering
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage Nevada survey operations, budgets, and client relationships as part of a 100% employee-owned firm. Ideal for a Professional Licensed Surveyor with ~10 years in the industry and 5+ years of PM experience.
Sr. Project Manager – Survey
- Employer: LJA Engineering
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level version of the PM role, with heavier emphasis on strategy and public/commercial work. Best for licensed surveyors with 15+ years’ experience and 10+ years leading projects and teams.
General Engineer (GS-0801-13)
- Employer: Air Force Civilian Service
- Location: Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time federal (GS-13)
- Salary: $108,719 – $141,337
Plan and execute test & evaluation work for the 15th Test & Evaluation Squadron. Good for engineers with 3–5+ years who can obtain a Top Secret/SCI clearance and want stable federal work with mission impact.
Water Infrastructure Practice Leader – Las Vegas
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (ESOP + full benefits)
Build and lead the firmwide water practice, from pipelines and storage to master planning and funding strategy. Great for a PE with 12+ years in municipal water who wants to own practice growth and mentor future leaders.
Professional Land Surveyor (Licensed PS)
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for consulting firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-office)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Competitive
Lead boundary, ALTA/NSPS, and plat work, supervise crews, and sign/seal deliverables. Best for a PLS with 5+ years’ experience, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and interest in mentoring and client-facing work.
Survey Manager – Las Vegas
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (ESOP + full benefits)
Lead the Las Vegas survey division, set strategy, and drive business development. Great for a Nevada PLS with 6+ years’ experience and a track record of managing multi-project delivery and public-sector clients.
Designer, Trainee – Fire Protection
- Employer: Summit Fire & Security
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (industry-leading benefits)
Entry-level design role where you’ll learn fire codes, basic layouts, and CAD while working toward NICET I. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma, some construction/mechanical aptitude, and want a design career path.
Millwork Detailer / Drafter (Architectural Woodworking)
- Employer: Provincial Store Fixtures
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (onsite)
- Type: Full-time or Contract
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year
Turn high-end architectural millwork concepts into detailed shop drawings using AutoCAD and Microvellum. Ideal if you have 5+ years in millwork drafting, strong CAD skills, and love precise, custom woodwork.
Designer, Senior – Fire Sprinkler Systems
- Employer: Summit Fire & Security
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design full fire sprinkler systems, run hydraulic calcs, and mentor junior designers. Best for NICET II/III-level designers with 5–10 years’ experience who want complex projects plus strong benefits.
Senior Structural/Bridge Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead bridge design for Nevada highway structures, mentor staff, and support proposals. Great for a Nevada (or soon-to-be) PE with 8–10 years in bridge design and strong AASHTO and structural software skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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