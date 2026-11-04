🍽️ Las Vegas Food & Hospitality Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $75K

Las Vegas restaurants are busy and hiring across the valley right now. Here are several solid options, from entry-level host roles to salaried management.

Employer: Station Casinos

Station Casinos Location: Las Vegas, NV (Red Rock)

(Red Rock) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead back-of-house stewarding when the Executive Steward is out: oversee dish and kitchen sanitation, train team members on OSHA/Health Dept standards, help with scheduling, cost control, and budgets. Great fit if you have 1–3+ years food & beverage experience and want a leadership track inside a major local casino group.

Employer: The Orleans Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-volume cafe role cooking to standard recipes, coordinating tickets, and keeping your station stocked and clean. Requires 2+ years cook experience and the ability to lift up to 75 lbs; you’ll also help train specialty line cooks, so it’s a nice step toward a lead or sous role.

Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Temporary (management role)

Temporary (management role) Salary: $60,000–$75,000 per year

Oversee two venues’ front-of-house teams, service standards, scheduling, and health/safety compliance in a luxury setting. Ideal if you have 2+ years F&B management, fine-dining or hotel experience, and want big-resort exposure with strong pay.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time (hiring FT or PT)

Part-time (hiring FT or PT) Pay Range: $16.00–$19.00/hour (based on experience)

Be the first smile guests see: greet, seat, manage the wait list, and help with takeout and curbside. No experience needed, paid training, flexible scheduling, discounted meals, and potential access to 401(k) and health benefits based on hours.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on deli role slicing meats and cheeses, prepping hot and cold items, and keeping displays stocked and clean. Good for someone 18+ who likes a fast pace, customer interaction, and weekly pay with store discounts and potential health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Station Casinos

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level kitchen role focused on cleanliness and dishwashing in a tavern setting. Prior cleaning experience is preferred but not required; you just need a friendly attitude and ability to work well with guests and team members.

Employer: Lou’s Diner

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $13.00/hour

Very busy local diner looking for a busser ASAP. You’ll clear tables, run food, and support servers—must have a valid health card and be reliable and fast. Apply in person only, Wed–Fri, 2–3pm (ask for Morgan).

Employer: Esther's Kitchen

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Arts District)

Type: Full-time (PM shifts)

Full-time (PM shifts) Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Cook Italian dishes at a Michelin Bib Gourmand–level restaurant known for house-made pasta, bread, and pizza. Great for serious cooks with strong work ethic and attention to detail who know and follow health and safety standards.

Employer: Ichi Ramen House (Sapporo Group)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: In-person (other)

In-person (other) Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour + tips

Join a fast-paced ramen house cooking on wok, stove, and fryer while keeping top-notch sanitation and SNHD compliance. Prior restaurant experience, especially with Asian cuisine, is highly preferred; offers employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Honey Salt

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $12.00–$14.00/hour + tips

Host at a popular neighborhood spot, managing reservations (OpenTable), greeting guests, and controlling the dining room flow. Requires 1+ year host experience, strong communication, and offers health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 360 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Seasonal/Temporary Pay Range: $11.00–$17.60/hour + tips (where eligible)

Summer seasonal role helping guests with breakfast, making drinks and bagels, and keeping the bakery clean. Stores close by 2–3pm, so this is great if you want no nights, flexible hours, and a shot at staying on after the season.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 7291 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Seasonal/Temporary Pay Range: $11.00–$17.60/hour + tips (where eligible)

Same seasonal Team Member role at a different location—welcome guests, prep food and drinks, and keep the shop tidy. Ideal for students or anyone wanting mornings only and potential to move into a permanent spot.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Lead shifts in a busy Panda Express: support store operations, guide the team, and cook guest favorites. Comes with free meals, flexible schedules, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible associates.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $23.00–$26.00/hour + bonus opportunities

Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, scheduling, and driving sales and guest experience. Includes paid leadership training, free meals, strong benefits, and clear paths to grow into full store management.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 9540 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $11.67–$18.67/hour + tips (where eligible)

Open and close the bakery, coach team members, and keep service smooth during busy breakfast rushes. Morning-heavy schedule (no evenings or nights), paid time off after 90 days (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and leadership experience with a national brand.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Front counter and kitchen role: greet guests, serve food, run the register, and keep the restaurant clean. No experience needed—paid training, free meals on shift, and room to grow into lead and management roles.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Variable by location (not listed)

Prepare and plate cold appetizers, salads, and desserts or handle prep for the line at an upscale steakhouse. Weekly pay, benefits, and a more polished environment if you’re looking to move into fine dining.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Hands-on cooking role that also carries Shift Lead–level responsibilities: cook Panda favorites, help run shifts, and support the team. Includes flexible schedules, free meals, and access to Panda’s full benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Variable by location + tips

Craft cocktails and other drinks, guide guests through the menu, and keep the bar stocked and spotless at a high-end steakhouse. Weekly pay, benefits, and a refined setting if you’re an experienced bartender looking to level up.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.