🚔 Las Vegas public safety jobs with multiple openings

Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security, lifeguards, and safety pros. Here are several local roles hiring now across casinos, hospitals, retail, events, and more.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Las Vegas, NV (resort setting)

(resort setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.80/hour

Unarmed patrol role at a resort, driving and walking rounds, responding to alarms, and helping guests and staff. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience and a valid driver’s license, with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Marksman Security

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.50/hour (DOE, site & position)

Front desk and camera-focused role in retail, mixing customer service, access control, and patrols. Requires PILB, comfort with pets, and ability to walk, lift 50+ lbs, and work evenings/overnights/weekends.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Las Vegas, NV (healthcare facility)

(healthcare facility) Type: Part-time / Flex

Pay: $18.00/hour

High-responsibility hospital role with 12-hour shifts, morgue duty, and patient escorts. Needs 3+ years security plus 2+ years healthcare/medical-related experience, 21+, valid driver’s license, and comfort with vaccines and de‑escalation.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 2150 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Type: Regular Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Entrance/exit post focused on theft prevention and customer greeting. You’ll stand at the front of the store, monitor high-risk areas, and support loss prevention programs, with flexible hours and store discount.

Employer: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Fresca, LLC)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (casino/hotel)

(casino/hotel) Type: Full-time

Casino/hotel security with patrols, money escorts, incident response, and guest assistance. Requires 21+, HS diploma, ability to get Alcohol Awareness Card & Nevada Gaming Registration, and handle physical tasks in a busy, smoky environment.

Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

Location: Las Vegas, NV (casino/hotel & outdoor areas)

(casino/hotel & outdoor areas) Type: Full-time

Patrols hotel, casino, and outdoor spaces on foot, bike, or vehicle, watching for disturbances and hazards. Must be 21+, able to stand/walk a full shift, and able to obtain required gaming/security licenses.

Employer: Las Vegas Valley Water District

Location: 1001 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Regular Full-time

Salary: $159,734/year

Senior leadership role running district-wide physical and operational security, risk assessments, and law-enforcement partnerships. Requires a 4-year degree, ~8+ years corporate security management (5+ in leadership), CPP or equivalent, and ability to obtain DHS Secret clearance. Deadline: first 100 applications or 11:59 pm, Dec 2, 2026 (whichever comes first).

Employer: Citadel Security USA

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89122

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour (armed), $19.00/hour (unarmed)

Armed post with foot patrols, access control, incident response, and CCTV monitoring. Needs 1–2+ years armed security, 21+, active guard card + armed authorization, personal firearm, and strong report-writing and de‑escalation skills.

Employer: Kingside Protection L.L.C

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Event-based role with patrols, access control, CCTV, and crowd management. Must have TAM card and PILB card, be able to stand/walk long periods, lift as needed, and use calm communication and de‑escalation.

Employer: Bags To Go

Location: Las Vegas, NV (airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.72/hour

Airport access control role checking trucks, products, and employee badges at secure doors. Requires ability to get a SIDA badge, pass a fingerprint background check, stand/walk long distances, work any shift including weekends/holidays, and provide high-volume customer service.

Employer: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: On-call

On-call casino resort security handling patrols, incident investigations, money movements, and emergency response. Must be 21+, able to get Nevada Driver’s License, Gaming Registration, Alcohol Awareness Card, and handle physically demanding shifts in a busy environment.

Employer: MORRISON SECURITY

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89104

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Patrol and vehicle-based unarmed role focused on site patrols, alarm response, and incident reporting. Requires current Nevada PILB card, driver’s license, reliable transportation, 1+ year security experience, and open availability for all shifts.

Employer: Goldfish Swim School (Summerlin Aquatics LLC)

Goldfish Swim School (Summerlin Aquatics LLC) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Indoor kids’ swim school role combining lifeguarding and teaching lessons, with paid training, set shifts, and growth potential. Requires current Lifeguard and CPR certifications, ability to work with children, and proof of vaccination.

Employer: Circa Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Stadium Swim)

(Stadium Swim) Open year-round; often seasonal with potential extension

High-energy pool deck role at a major Strip resort, focused on guest safety, constant surveillance, and emergency response. Must be 16+, able to get Red Cross Lifeguard, First Aid & CPR certifications, and work in outdoor heat, crowds, and loud environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here offer training, different shifts, and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.