Healthcare hiring is steady in Las Vegas, New Mexico right now, especially in behavioral health and care coordination. If you’ve got clinical or care management experience, there are some strong roles to check out.

Employer: New Mexico Department of Health (NMBHI)

New Mexico Department of Health (NMBHI) Location: Las Vegas, NM (inpatient residential treatment center)

(inpatient residential treatment center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,790 – $134,063 annually

Lead the clinical team at a new residential treatment program serving adults with substance use and mental health disorders. You’ll provide clinical oversight, supervise licensed therapists, ensure documentation and licensure compliance, and help shape a trauma-informed, relapse-prevention focused program. Requires NM licensure (LISW, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC, or LPAT) plus behavioral health and management experience.

Employer: New Mexico Department of Health (NMBHI)

New Mexico Department of Health (NMBHI) Location: Las Vegas, NM (Residential Treatment Program)

(Residential Treatment Program) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,775 – $113,663 annually

Advanced RN role in a busy residential behavioral health setting, providing direct nursing care, assessments, meds, and care coordination for residents. You’ll also mentor other nursing staff and support quality improvement and patient safety. Requires a current NM RN license (or eligibility) and 3+ years of relevant RN experience.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Las Vegas, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on nursing role across skilled nursing, assisted living, and rehab settings. You’ll build and manage care plans, work with an interdisciplinary team, monitor residents closely, and keep documentation tight and compliant. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, compassionate, and comfortable working with a diverse long-term care population.

Employer: Magellan Health

Location: Las Vegas, NM area (work from home with extensive local travel)

(work from home with extensive local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,225 – $75,335 annually

Remote-plus-field role coordinating care for members with behavioral health and complex needs. You’ll complete in-depth assessments, build and monitor care plans, connect members to community resources, and track outcomes. Requires 3–5 years in social work, nursing, or a healthcare-related field; strong communication and care coordination skills are key.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.