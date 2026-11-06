🏥 Las Vegas, NM Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Las Vegas, New Mexico right now, with options for both travel nurses and local pharmacy work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: La Vida Buena Healthcare

La Vida Buena Healthcare Location: Las Vegas, NM

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (12-hour shifts; day or night)

(12-hour shifts; day or night) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a long-term care setting and be a key part of a tight-knit nursing home community. Great if you want leadership experience, consistent 12-hour shifts, and a defined 13-week travel assignment with possible renewal.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Las Vegas, NM

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel dialysis role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid-contract pay cuts, and access to assignments across multiple health systems. Good fit if you like variety, travel perks, and steady support from one agency.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1380

Location: 2609 7th St, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17 – $30/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Help customers with prescriptions and health questions in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with Walmart’s broader benefits, including health coverage options, 401(k), and paid education programs for part-time staff.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.