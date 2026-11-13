📅 Tesoro High School transition dates for 8th graders

Las Flores 8th graders getting ready for Tesoro High School have a few important dates for the 2026–2027 school year:

Friday, January 8, 2027 – High school rally for 8th-grade students at Las Flores .

– High school rally for . Monday, January 11, 2027 – TITAN SHOWCASE at Tesoro High School .

– . Thursday, February 4, 2027 – High school visit with 8th-grade students to build their Academic Plan.

Families are encouraged to check the Tesoro High School Incoming 9th Grade page for more information and details about these events and the transition to high school.