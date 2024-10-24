Las Cruces gears up for 8th annual Dangerbird ride promoting economy, land conservation

A local event is returning to Las Cruces.

The Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks (FOMDP) will host the eighth annual Dangerbird ride along the Monumental Loop this Saturday. Nearly 100 mountain bikers from all over the country are racing in the 250-mile course connecting all four parts of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument that surrounds Las Cruces.

The festivity aims to "bolster and support the growing outdoor recreation economy of southern New Mexico" and also promote the FOMDP's conservation efforts for the monument.

"It's a great opportunity to highlight our community and what makes it so special," said FOMDP executive director Patrick Nolan. "It's a great chance to talk about why we protect these public lands and why it's so important to protect the resources and the natural beauty."

The ride will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mesilla Plaza as bikers traverse across the monument for several days. Some riders take 12 days to complete the ride, while others take around five or six days. It will be officially sanctioned by the federal Bureau of Land Management for the third straight year.

The ride is considered the festivity's main attraction, but there are preceding events on Thursday and Friday. The festivity officially begins with a "friendly" local bike ride leaving from Outdoor Adventures at 6 p.m. Thursday followed by a "maker's market" on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nolan says the market is open to any person or business that wants to sell something, specifically bikes, art projects and other outdoor products. The "Bikepack Summit", a panel discussion on education, policies and issues on bike-packing and public lands, will be held later that day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The FOMDP holds other events, but the Dangerbird ride is considered its biggest one.

"This is certainly the biggest that we really focus on," Nolan said. "We're trying to invest in our outdoor recreation economy, and Dangerbird brings riders from all over to southern New Mexico to see our land, our monument and to spend money and time... Events like this are going to be really important."

Nolan expects around 75-100 people at the summit, and another 200-250 to watch the start of the Dangerbird ride. Several local businesses like Visit Las Cruces, Picacho Coffee Roasters and Organ Mountain Outfitters are sponsoring the Dangerbird ride, helping the FOMDP do everything from securing permits to giving out coffee and apparel to riders.

Nolan says support from local businesses is essential as they don't charge for attendance.

"The local business community really sees the value of this and has really stepped up in big ways," Nolan said. "We don't make money from this, and we've worked hard to make this event free as long as we possibly can. The business community stepping up helps with that."

As the festivities also promote land conservation, Nolan and the FOMDP are taking steps to protect the monument during the ride. Nolan says he never wants more than 150 riders competing every year and restricts where they can camp during the night as the ride progresses. Instead of camping in wilderness areas, riders are encouraged to camp at designated "stages" where snacks and other essentials are available.

"We want to minimize impacts on the land," Nolan said. We want to minimize the impacts of folks that are just out there visiting for a hike, or hunting or whatever it might be."

Nolan also hopes the Dangerbird ride puts Las Cruces and southern New Mexico "on the map as an outdoor recreation destination." He believes people will have a "unique" experience if they attend any of the events from Thursday-Saturday, and will have a "positive" outlook of what the region is all about.

"I hope (attendees) come away with a really memorable experience... and a different understanding of southern New Mexico and why it's so special," Nolan said. "It's our land, it's our community, it's our people, it's our outdoor recreation opportunities that we have, and I think if folks come away (appreciating) that, I consider that a win."

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces gears up for 8th annual Dangerbird ride promoting economy, land conservation