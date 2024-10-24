Victims of sexual assault in New Mexico now have access to statewide helpline

The New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs officially launched the New Mexico Sexual Assault Helpline Oct. 21.

The survivor-centered support system would connect survivors to someone trained to listen and direct them to a local program.

For those seeking help in Las Cruces, helpline responders would provide contact information with services offered at La Piñon, a Las Cruces-based sexual assault recovery center that provides therapeutic counseling, SANE (forensic evidence) exams and crisis intervention, in addition to rural advocacy and resources for youths.

"We want to make sure that everyone who unfortunately experiences any type of sexual assault or sexual violence can reach out to their local resources at La Piñon," La Piñon Executive Director Angelica Calderon said. "It's a huge step forward and ensuring that victims and survivors do not go without services."

More: These 56 people are missing in Las Cruces. Have you seen them?

The New Mexico Sexual Assault (NMSA) Helpline is accessible 24/7 by phone, text and online chat. Survivors can call or text 1-844-667-2457 or access the Helpline and online chat functions at nmsahelp.org .

"It has been built by New Mexicans for everyone in New Mexico to give survivors anonymous, confidential connection," a statement from the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (NMCSAP) read.

The Helpline was designed with language accessibility options and bilingual staff and interpretation services are available for those seeking services in languages other than English.

“The NMSA Helpline is a labor of love, built for and dedicated to all of the sexual assault programs that have been doing this work with us for decades. The hard truth is that even with our state-wide coalition, the demand for services outweighs what is available resource-wise,” said Alexandria Taylor, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs.

“The Helpline is a resource to build that connection where one program might be at capacity for the day, but now they can refer people to call, text, or chat with our Helpline responders at any time of day, from anywhere in the state so that folks who are seeking help can find it with us.”

About 76.1% of New Mexicans affected by sexual assault are not making it to help resources, a recent NMCSAP sponsored victimization study — the first of its kind in New Mexico in the last two decades — found.

More local news: MacArthur Elementary locked down Monday as police search for suspect

One of the largest gaps in sexual assault support in New Mexico is service to rural communities. Resources are particularly sparse across central and eastern New Mexico, according to NMCSAP. Built with existing programs in mind, the Helpline is meant to bolster support programs by offering survivors a way to reach out for help after sexual assault even if they need assistance outside of the physical range of existing services or outside of these programs’ operating hours.

La Piñons’ Rural Advocate serves survivors of sexual assault, child abuse and neglect in Luna, Hidalgo and Sierra Counties. It works collaboratively with Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) protective service, law enforcement, the District Attorneys Office and other community-based agencies that help to support survivors.

“Our communities are stronger when they’re connected and supported. Strong, healthy communities are built and sustained through connection — healing from sexual assault is no different,” said Rachel Cox, deputy director of programs of NMCSAP.

“For survivors in need of support, the Helpline builds a bridge between the network of existing services by connecting them to a fellow New Mexican trained to listen and connect.”

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Victims of sexual assault in New Mexico now have access to statewide helpline