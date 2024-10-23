New Mexico State soccer: Aggies looking to finish strong, qualify for CUSA tournament

New Mexico State soccer is in its homestretch.

The Aggies (9-5-2, 4-2-1 Conference USA) have two games left to reach their first postseason goal of making the CUSA Tournament. NM State travels to face Louisiana Tech this Sunday (2-8-5, 0-5-2 CUSA) before returning home to face rival UTEP next Thursday.

The top-6 teams in CUSA qualify for its conference tournament, set to be hosted by Florida International in Miami from Nov. 6-10. The Aggies are in third place, and a win against either the Lady Techsters or Miners will punch their ticket to South Florida.

With that at stake, NM State is hoping to play its best soccer.

"You gotta get into the conference tournament," said Aggies coach Rob Baarts. "Then once you get in the conference tournament, then you got to go win the conference tournament. That's the only way to get into the NCAA (tournament), and that's our only goal.

NM State is on a good run, having won four of their last six games after starting CUSA play with a loss to Sam Houston. The Aggies beat Jacksonville State 4-1 in its most recent match with two goals from graduate forward Loma McNeese and one each from senior midfielder Brooke Schultz and freshman defender/forward Milana Eyrich after several weather delays.

NM State played in the CUSA Tournament last season as CUSA's regular season champion, but narrowly lost 2-1 to Liberty in the final and missed out on the NCAA Tournament — 2022 is the only year the Aggies have reached the NCAA Tournament, doing so as WAC winners.

NM State may not win a regular season conference championship this year, but the Aggies believe they're getting hot at the right time.

"We're a really talented team that hasn't gone away," McNeese said. "Catching the right momentum at the right time is key to these types of games.

"It's gotta be nothing but wins and shutouts. We have to be top-tier."

McNeese sets sights on record

McNeese's two goals against the Gamecocks tied a school record for most career goals at 26. She will have plenty of opportunities to break it.

McNeese has been a staple for NM State since 2020, winning CUSA Player of the Year in 2023 and earning a first-team All-WAC honor in 2022. She's led the Aggies in goals for the past two seasons and is on track to do it again this year with a team-high seven goals.

McNeese hopes to score more goals to not just break the record, but help NM State reach its ambitions.

"We need to put away more goal opportunities. We could've had about eight (against JSU)," McNeese said. "Then, we need to make sure that we're not getting goals scored on us throughout the whole 90 minutes."

Baarts believes it's a near certainty McNeese breaks the record.

"It's coming," Baarts said. "She's going to break it for sure."

Schultz providing for Aggies

Another key contributor for NM State this season has been Schultz.

The Kenmore, Wash. native ranks second amongst Aggies with seven-goal contributions, having recorded three goals and four assists this season. She increased her tally in both categories against the Gamecocks and has played the most minutes of any NM State player this season at 1,258.

Schultz is one of nine players in her final season with the Aggies, and hopes to enjoy it more with a satisfying finish.

"We just have to take it one game at a time... and bring our full focus for every game," Schultz said. "I think for us seniors, it's a reminder that this is close to ending, so we have to enjoy every moment."

