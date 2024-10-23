Open in App
    • Las Cruces Sun-News

    These 56 people are missing in Las Cruces. Have you seen them?

    By Lauren Elizabeth Shults, Las Cruces Sun-News,

    2 days ago

    There are 56 persons missing in Las Cruces, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety's Missing Persons and Alerts website.

    The Sun-News confirmed the status of the following missing persons with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety (NMDPS) and New Mexico State Police. All are still considered missing.

    Anyone with information regarding these individuals should notify NMDPS at 1-800-457-3463.

    In parenthesis are the ages of the persons when they were last seen, and their estimated current age.

    See the full list of missing persons in New Mexico here .

    Persons reported missing in Las Cruces

    Alexander Ochoa (17)

    Reported missing: Sept. 7, 2024

    He is six feet tall, 140 lbs., has brown eyes and hair.

    Hope Wagoner (16)

    Reported missing: Aug. 23, 2024

    Her race is unknown, she is five foot one, 130 pounds., has blue eyes, brown hair and was pregnant at the time she was reported missing. She was last seen in Albuquerque, New Mexico wearing a red shirt and jeans.

    Dalton Ransom Holden (17)

    Reported Missing: July 16, 2024

    He is a five foot seven white male, 150 lbs., has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

    Carson Ippolite (14/15)

    Reported Missing: June 15, 2024

    She is a white female, five foot six, 105 lbs., has green eyes and blond or strawberry-colored hair.

    Ashley Nicole Dodson (16)

    Reported Missing: July 11, 2024

    She is a five foot six white female, 122 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. She wears a nose ring.

    Ryan Cory Davis (44)

    Reported Missing: June 7, 2024

    He is a white male, six foot one, 275 lbs., has green eyes and brown hair.

    Miamara Berumen (16)

    Reported Missing: April 10, 2024

    She is five foot one, 100 lbs., has brown eyes and blonde and black hair.

    Chrystal Bryant (47/48)

    Reported Missing: March 25, 2024

    She is five foot three, 140 lbs., has hazel eyes and brown hair.

    She has a scar on her right foot.

    Brody Dante Martinez-Montoya (14/15)

    Reported Missing: Jan. 16, 2024

    He is a five foot four white male, 130 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing black Nikes and a gray chain with playing cards on it.

    Carlos Murga (17/18)

    Reported Missing: Dec. 15, 2023

    He is a five foot six white male, 140 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Moises Hazael Rios (41/42)

    Reported Missing: Oct. 1, 2023

    He is a five foot 11 white male, 235 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair. He has nonspecific tattoos on both arms and a back tattoo reading "GMC."

    Fabian Munguia (15/16)

    Reported Missing: Sept. 21, 2023

    He is a five foot five white male, 130 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.

    James Decker (78/79)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 24, 2023

    He ia a six foot two white male, 150 lbs., has blue eyes and gray or partly gray hair.

    Rebecca Lorraine Hoggan (42/44) – Endangered

    Reported Missing: Aug. 14, 2023

    She is a five foot four white female, 146 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Mauricio Saenz (15/16)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 14, 2023

    He is a five foot 10 white male, 150 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing pants and a red long sleeved shirt.

    Carlos Jose Alvarez-Moreno (24/25)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 3, 2023

    He is a five foot 10 white male, 200 lbs., has green eyes and brown hair.

    Dennis Alexan Ramirez-Ramirez (23/24)

    Reported Missing: July 17, 2023

    He is a five foot 10 male, 150 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Brandon Kirby (41/42)

    Reported Missing: July 14, 2023

    He is a five foot 10 white male, 130 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes.

    Shawtae Lopez (34/35) - Caution

    Reported Missing: July 12, 2023

    She is a five foot three black female, 115 lbs., has brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She has a neck tattoo of a crown, a left wrist with the word "Lito," a right hand tattoo of a heart, a right ear tattoo of 3 stars and an abdomen tattoo of brass knuckles, stars, and "Daniel."

    Brandy Garcia (22/24)

    Reported Missing: June 18, 2023

    Fe is a five foot two white female, 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Anaih Avila (15/17)

    Reported Missing: June 13, 2023

    She is a five foot white female, 110 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair. She has a heart tattoo on her chest.

    Eternity Portio (17/18)

    Reported Missing: June 12, 2023

    She is a five foot one female, 100 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen carrying a turquoise backpack, wearing blue jeans, a red crop top, black sandals and has an unspecified tattoo on her wrist.

    Todd Perras (55/56)

    Reported Missing: May 31, 2023

    He is a six foot white male, 162 lbs., has blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing aqua colored shirt, khaki shorts and has a nonspecific tattoo on his arm.

    Luke Weber (15/17)

    Reported Missing: May 18, 2023

    He is a five foot five white male, 160 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes.

    Mark Lachcik (44/45 )

    Reported Missing: May 12, 2023

    He is a five foot nine white male, 225 lbs., has brown eyes and unknown hair color.

    Jeffrey Michael Calhoun (42/43)

    Reported Missing: About March 26, 2023

    He is a five foot 11 white male, 150 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair. He has Oregon vehicle plates with the license plate number 9002818.

    Luis Angel Aguirre (15/17)

    Reported Missing: March 6, 2023

    He is a five foot seven male, 135 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Brenda Sue Donaldson (52/54)

    Reported Missing: Feb. 25, 2023

    She is a five foot four white female, 160 lbs., has green eyes and blond or strawberry hair.

    Jesus Diaz (16/18)

    Reported Missing: Feb. 24, 2023

    He is a five foot eight white male, 130 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Alycia Montoya (13/15)

    Reported Missing: Sept. 30, 2022

    She is a five foot four female, 150 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black crop top and blue jeans.

    Donald Hoihjelle (86/88)

    Reported Missing: Sept. 19, 2022

    He is a five foot nine white male, 150 lbs., has blue eyes and white hair (going bald on top, white hair on the sides of head, scruff facial hair). He normally wears a red sweater.

    Maribell Saiz Grijalva (20/22)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 16, 2022

    She is a four foot 11 female, 160 lbs., has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, jean shorts and boots.

    Angelina Diaz (16/18)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 12, 2022

    She is a five foot one white female, 140 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.

    Jason Clements (46/48)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 8, 2022

    He is a six foot two white male, 185 lbs., has hazel eyes and gray or partly gray hair.

    Lourdes Esmeralda Roblero Morales (18/20)

    Reported Missing: July 26, 2022

    She is a five foot four female with dark skin, is 160 lbs., has brown eyes and long black hair.

    Thomas Wright (59/61)

    Reported Missing: March 14, 2022

    He is a five foot 10 white male, 200 lbs., has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a nonspecific scar on his left arm.

    Antonio Reduncindo Munoz (33/39)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 7, 2021

    He is a five foot nine white male, 150 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Constance Coleman (35/39)

    Reported Missing: April 12, 2021

    She is a five foot four white female, 110 lbs., has brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She has a nonspecific tattoo on hand and “SPINSTER” tattooed on her knuckles.

    Raul Estrada (65/68) - involuntary

    Reported Missing: Feb. 16, 2021

    He is a five foot 10 male, 176 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair. His car is a White 2004 Lincoln Continental Navigator with New Mexico license plate number NYM275.

    Daniel W Pollock (64/68) - disability

    Reported Missing: Feb. 02, 2021

    He is a six foot two white male, 200 lbs., has hazel eyes and red or auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket and gray dress pants. He has a nonspecific scar on his left arm, Marine Corp tattoo on his arm and a spider tattoo on his right knee.

    Jordan Grey Gonzales (17/22)

    Reported Missing: April 29, 2020

    She is a five foot four female, 250 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair. She has a scar on her left forearm.

    Jadda Akihiro A Mdoe (17/22)

    Reported Missing: Feb. 22, 2020

    She is a five foot two black female, 120 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

    Markas Nathan Golden (17/22)

    Reported Missing: Nov. 28, 2019

    He is a six foot one black male, 120 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.

    Mary Eloise Western (54/59)

    Reported Missing: June 19, 2019

    She is a five foot seven white female, 170 lbs., has blue eyes and blond or strawberry hair. She has scar burns on the left side of her face and on her hand.

    Ted E. Hamler (73/79)

    Reported Missing: April 27, 2019

    He is a five foot six white male, 160 lbs, has green eyes and balding gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue striped shirt and jeans. He was driving a blue 2016 GMC Terrain.

    Jose Daniel Robles (76/82)

    Reported Missing: Jan. 17, 2019

    He is a five foot nine white male, 220 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.

    Roberto Bautista (16/22)

    Reported Missing: Oct. 20, 2017

    He is a five foot eight white male, 160 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.

    Christopher Scott Andelin (46/53)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 31, 2017

    He is a five foot nine white male, 140 lbs, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

    Valentin Morones-Martinez (49/56)

    Reported Missing: Feb. 15, 2017

    He is a five foot one male, 150 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair.

    Eva Annette Serna-Barela (52/61)

    Reported Missing: Nov. 6, 2016

    She is a five foot one white female, 170 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

    Olga Warriner (67/75)

    Reported Missing: Oct. 13, 2016

    She is a five foot four white female, 245 lbs., has brown eyes and gray or partly gray hair.

    Dario Temoteo Herrera (36/45)

    Reported Missing: Jan. 19, 2016

    HE is a five foot two white male, 180 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair. He has a "PRIDE," tattoo and joker face tattoo on his left arm, "BROWN, MI VIDA LOCA, CHOLO MAN," tattooed on his right arm, a black Virgin Mary and "VIRGIN MARY, "HERRERA," on his back, a rosary tattoo, "DARIO HERRERA," a cross and Mexico on his chest, one teardrop tattoo on his right eye and two on his left, "DEADLY," marijuana plant smoke and a skull on his right forearm, "BETH," a banner, "MIB," a hand with a key and "BLOW" on his left forearm, "G," on his left hand, "OLD," on his right hand and a "BETH," tattoo on his neck.

    Thomas Buryll Reed (52/61)

    Reported Missing: Jan. 29, 2015

    He is a six foot two white male, 175 lbs., has blue eyes and brown hair. Has a nonspecific arm tattoo.

    Mohammed Almeeles (21/32)

    Reported Missing: Dec. 1, 2013

    He is a six foot white male, 180 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.

    Jaime Mendoza Padilla (47/61)

    Reported Missing: June 1, 2011

    He is a six foot white male, 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair.

    Blanca Rodriguez (35/50)

    Reported Missing: About Jan. 1, 2010

    She is five foot three, 165 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. Has an unspecified back tattoo.

    Debbie Misquez Escalante (29/64)

    Reported Missing: Aug. 21, 1987

    She was last seen at a party on Fifth St. and West Picacho. She left at midnight with a male coworker and went to his apartment in the 700 block of west Las Cruces Avenue, according to The Charley Project. Escalante apparently left the coworker's apartment a short time later and headed on foot in the direction of Pioneer Park.

    She is a hispanic female, five foot three, 140 lbs. ans has brown hair and eyes. Her ears are pierced, she has a tattoo of a unicorn on her right shoulder, a rose tattoo on her right breast and her right hand and one of her right fingers are tattooed. She has possible cellulitis on her left foot.

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: These 56 people are missing in Las Cruces. Have you seen them?

