District 36 State Representative candidates Small, Scaggs answer five questions

Nathan Small is seeking re-election to the state House of Representatives, representing District 36.

The Democrat from Doña Ana faces Las Cruces Republican Kimberly Skaggs.

Small was first elected in 2016 and has been re-elected three times. He beat Skaggs in 2022, receiving 52% of the 9,788 votes.

The Sun-News asked each candidate the same five questions ahead of the election. The answers are presented as the candidates submitted them to the newspaper.

Why are you running for this office?

Kimberly Skaggs: I'm running for this office because I care deeply about our community and want to be a voice for positive change. Our local issues are growing more complex, and I believe by working together, we can develop real, practical solutions at all levels of government that address these challenges. It would be an honor to serve and help create a future where our community thrives.

Nathan Small: It's been an honor to represent southern New Mexico in the State House serving District 36. I am running for re-election because I love our community. We've done so much to make our community thrive and I want to work to continue bringing more jobs to our district, conserving our natural resources, and investing in our future.

What relevant experience do you have that voters should know about?

Nathan Small: I'm a lifelong outdoorsman with a passion for public service. I have served Las Cruces and Doña Ana County in the State Legislature since 2017. Working with NM Wild, I helped lead the community effort to create the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument. Named House Budget Chair in 2023, I'm focused on making our state budget work for families, and making sure it reflects the values of southern New Mexico families. I've recently been awarded the NM Foundation for Open Government Dixon First Amendment Award.

Kimberly Skaggs: I am the founder of a local business that has built a team of dedicated professionals I am proud to work alongside. We prioritize the well-being of our employees by offering comprehensive benefits to all team members. Additionally, we are committed to fair compensation, paying significantly above the minimum wage to ensure that our employees thrive and know that they are valued/ I am a job creator that deeply understands the challenges New Mexico businesses face, and will work hard to create a friendly environment where businesses can succeed. I have had the privilege of serving on the Governing Council of Alma d' Arte Charter High School for approximately three years. This institution has faced significant mismanagement for many years, but our council in conjunction with our administration is committed to addressing every issue transparently to ensure our students receive the highest quality education. We are actively engaging with our PEC, PED, CSD, and all related entities to secure the full support and guidance needed. Our focus is on fostering a positive and healthy future for our students, ensuring they have access to every opportunity they seek. We are dedicated to creating an environment wherethey can thrive and pursue their passions. Our mission statement reflects this commitment: “Graduating artist scholars who are prepared to succeed."

The Governor’s public safety agenda for a special session was essentially rejected by lawmakers. What are realistic solutions regarding crime that legislators should address in upcoming sessions?

Kimberly Skaggs: The apparent disregard for our communities demonstrated by Democrat legislators is deeply troubling. My opponent was among those who opted to adjourn the special session without taking even one step to address the pressing issue of crime in our neighborhoods. I am committed to putting in the work to address the root causes of crime that will solve the epidemic of violent crime in our community. These would include bail reform, harsher penalties for first time violent offenders, working with federal partners to end the illegal drugs coming from our southern border, and comprehensive mental health infrastructure.

Nathan Small: I am focused on increasing public safety and reducing crime. I helped lead the effort to invest $100 million to hire and keep more law enforcement officers and improve our courts to prosecute criminals more quickly. We've strengthened penalties for gun crimes, increased penalties for violent felons and murderers, and I'm open to additional state policy measures.

As Chair of the Budget Committee, I ensured that the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Cruces Police Department have funding to hire new police and sheriff's officers. I also secured new funding for Las Cruces and Doña Ana County for homelessness, drug treatment, and behavioral health. The bottom line is we need more law enforcement officers, technology, and strategic infrastructure to deter and arrest criminals. We need a well resourced and stronger judicial system to stop the revolving door of repeat dangerous offenders and swiftly administer justice. Expanding drug treatment, transitional housing, and healthcare are also critical.

The Governor recently broke ground on a center for reproductive health in Las Cruces. How would you support or restrict access to reproductive health services such as abortion?

Nathan Small: I took a stand to safeguard reproductive rights by voting to repeal New Mexico's outdated abortion ban. This helped keep abortion legal in the state, even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. We need to keep fighting to ensure that abortion remains safe and legal.

Kimberly Skaggs: As a woman and a mother, I understand that these decisions are deeply personal and private. I believe that women are entitled to all available options in every circumstance and deserve comprehensive information and support in all situations. However, I do not support the legality of abortion up to the moment of birth unless the life of the mother is at stake. I genuinely feel that the $10 million allocated could have been invested in far more effective ways to improve our community.

Las Cruces has recently enacted local ordinances that it hopes will address issues with unhoused populations, including restrictions on panhandling and shopping cart theft. What solutions would you propose or support regarding addressing homelessness in New Mexico?

Kimberly Skaggs: Our unhoused population faces significant challenges, including mental health issues, physical health needs, substance abuse recovery needs, and financial instability stemming from these difficulties. By providing the necessary services to this community, we can begin to see a decline in homelessness. These individuals deserve to have their long-term needs met. This brings up another important point. Until we address the shortage of medical professionals due to Democratic legislation regarding malpractice lawsuit award limits, we will struggle to attract healthcare providers.

Nathan Small: Addressing homelessness starts with ensuring we have affordable housing, but also building an infrastructure for behavioral healthcare for those who need it. I'm committed to continued funding to reduce homelessness through more housing, access to healthcare, and strategic policies that match services with those in need. As Chair for the Budget Committee I also secured new funding for Las Cruces and Doña Ana County for homelessness, drug treatment, and behavioral health.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: District 36 State Representative candidates Small, Scaggs answer five questions