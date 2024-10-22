District 38 State Senate candidates Hamblen, Salopek answer five questions

Democrat incumbent Carrie Hamblen seeks re-election for the State Senate from District 38.

Hamblen will face Republican Samantha Barncastle Salopek in the 2024 General Election.

The Sun-News asked each candidate the same five questions ahead of the election. The answers are presented as the candidates submitted them to the newspaper.

Why are you running for this office?

Carrie Hamblen: I am running for re-election for the District 38 Senate seat because I believe I can continue to help our rural communities gain access to the resources they deserve. This includes investments in the community centers that became vital to residents during the pandemic, improving the roads that provide lifesaving access by emergency vehicles, increased transportation routes that will enable residents in the rural parts of District 38 to have easier access to jobs, education, and medical care. We have made significant inroads over the last four years but still have more projects to complete.

Samantha Barncastle Salopek: I graduated from New Mexico State University before getting my law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law. After clerking for the New Mexico Court of Appeals, I went to work at a law firm that focused on water issues in Las Cruces. In 2014, I started my own practice and now focus on helping farmers, ranchers, and local businesses fight for their water and property rights. My experience with water resources, agriculture law and economic development issues have given me a unique experience in helping the Southern New Mexico community. I am also a mother of two young children. In 2020, I gave birth to a daughter with special needs. Through experience, I realized that too many families go without critical services to help their child or loved one because of how complex and frustrating it is navigating the healthcare system. And then there's the school systems, and all of their trials and tribulations. I jumped into this race with the hope that I could make the path for other parents a little less turbulent. I have fought for changes to the healthcare system and even expanded my law practice to help families with medical challenges like my daughter’s free of charge. With my background as an attorney, having worked in the legislative branch of government for my entire career (both state and federal), and seeing what the challenges are in our community, I decided to work hard to make a difference. That's why I'm doing this.

What relevant experience do you have that voters should know about?

Samantha Barncastle Salopek: I am a practicing attorney who works primarily in water and natural resources. In that capacity, I have spent most of my career working in the State and Federal Court system on complex water law cases or in either the State or Federal legislative branch working on policy solutions to address litigation matters. I know the value of collaboration, and I know that tough problems are not resolved without working together. My experience as a litigator, negotiator, and in political and policy-making advocacy contexts makes me more than qualified to take on Santa Fe and the challenges of our community. I plan to put my expertise as a lawyer and a mom to work immediately to start making the lives of everyday New Mexicans more stable. I know that most residents of our community are more in favor of working together, in a bipartisan fashion, than they are in favor of the continued divisive politics we've been seeing. I have pledged to everyone that I will work across the aisle, no matter what the issue is, to ensure the voices of Southern New Mexico are heard as our State addresses some of the most major challenges it has ever seen. My spirit of collaboration, and experience in doing just that to resolve large policy issues, is what voters should remember first and foremost about me.

Carrie Hamblen: Since being elected, I have allocated over $10 million in investments in our communities, including the paving of roads in rural parts of the district, supporting improvements at several community centers, helping the unhoused by designating capital outlay monies to the food pantry and towards increased housing, and more. I've allocated over $1 million to local non-profits and programs that help create entrepreneurial opportunities for young people, animal protection, outdoor recreation, and low interest loans to Black, Brown, and Indigenous Farmers. I have championed a bi-partisan urban revival bill that will breathe new life into struggling business areas like El Paseo, Solano, and Picacho. I have worked hard to protect our public lands so we can bring in tourist dollars supporting our outdoor recreation economy. I have worked at the local, state, and federal level elevating Las Cruces as a community that cares about our residents and our beautiful landscapes.

I have been involved in this community for over 30 years, working with various nonprofits to provide the services our city and state government doesn’t have the capacity to oversee. I have helped our small businesses increase their presence as valuable employers who give back to our community.

The Governor’s public safety agenda for a special session was essentially rejected by lawmakers. What are realistic solutions regarding crime that legislators should address in upcoming sessions?

Carrie Hamblen: Realistic solutions would be to address the backlog of court cases before our judges, providing more resources to the agencies and organizations that are addressing what actually causes crime like addiction, the shortage in mental health services, helping lift people out of poverty, creating more high paying job opportunities, keeping people in their homes, and more access to education and job training programs. There isn't one solution to addressing crime in our state. We have to look at the actual causes of crime and address those, not focus on just putting people in jail.

Samantha Barncastle Salopek: I support the Governor's attempt to get tough on crime and address the needs of New Mexico, but a special session is not usually the place to handle such robust public policy issues. Some of the legislation proposed in the special session was previously proposed in regular sessions and never received committee assignments or hearings. Bi-partisan collaboration is necessary to properly address the public safety issues our state is grappling with, and I support and applaud the Governor's attempt to get that done. As the question asks about 'realistic solutions', it's important to acknowledge that you do not achieve realistic solutions if you're not working together. I am hopeful the Governor will stay the course and work collaboratively to accomplish a slate of solutions in the regular session. In my view, some of that slate must include additional resources to all levels of law enforcement and the judiciary. Our judicial programs, such as pre-prosecution diversion, drug courts, and so on, are only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the courts can do to keep people on track without jail. But they cannot do any of it if they are not properly funded and staffed. Soft-on crime laws strip away protections and resources from our law enforcement officers and the courts and allow criminals to walk our streets free. We need to fully support our judiciary, district attorneys, and law enforcement officers and first responders by putting policies in place to ensure that after a crime is committed, criminals aren't allowed to walk freely back into our communities and commit more crime. Regardless of the reason for committing the crime, we need to stop the community from being victimized by the same individuals over and over. To this end, I will work in a bi-partisan fashion to ensure disadvantaged individuals who end up in tough situations but are willing to work hard to become contributing members of society, are fully supported, however, I will seek to hold accountability and responsibility paramount. It all starts and ends with accountability.

The Governor recently broke ground on a center for reproductive health in Las Cruces. How would you support or restrict access to reproductive health services such as abortion?

Samantha Barncastle Salopek: Our healthcare system in New Mexico needs a major shift entirely. To anyone who says abortion is not healthcare – I do not entirely agree with you. In my case, I experienced the need for care for both the baby and I, and when faced with this decision, I chose not to terminate my child. We need to make access to healthcare more accessible for all New Mexicans, not just a specific sector or type of care. Focusing our efforts on making abortion available, but not other types of healthcare, is misguided as a public policy matter. As the mother of a special needs child (who I chose not to abort), to get her healthcare I must take her out of state. It should not be easier to get an abortion than it is to get my daughter healthcare in New Mexico. I believe that the decision to get an abortion needs to remain between the patient and the doctor – not the government. But I also believe that other healthcare is important to consider here. For example, addressing mental health issues is key to resolving other social issues such as homelessness, increased crime and education deficiencies, and even unwanted pregnancy. Abortion should not be the only option for a woman wanting to keep her child, but unable to do so for some reason beyond her control. Supporting women is about so much more than just abortion. I will focus my efforts on recruitment and retention in the healthcare field to ensure we have actual support for women, so that women and families have more options.

Carrie Hamblen: I have supported access to reproductive health since being elected and will continue to do so. It is imperative to keep protections in place so that every woman who is seeking reproductive health care has safe and affordable access to what is every persons' right.

Las Cruces has recently enacted local ordinances that it hopes will address issues with unhoused populations, including restrictions on panhandling and shopping cart theft. What solutions would you propose or support regarding addressing homelessness in New Mexico?

Carrie Hamblen: Arresting unhoused people and penalizing businesses for shopping cart theft isn't the solution to reducing crime in our city. These archaic approaches date back to the late 1800's when states were enacting the "Ugly Laws," removing from public view those who make us uncomfortable to look at. This includes people with disabilities, unhoused individuals, and those battling mental illness. There is a nationwide housing shortage and Las Cruces is no exception. Following the Housing First model, building more affordable homes and apartments will provide safe places for formerly unhoused individuals to receive medical and psychological care, case management, and job training, if applicable. Also, we need to keep rent affordable so we don't have more people living out of their cars or in tents when they cannot afford their monthly rent. We have to address the root problems of homelessness, not just try to incarcerate the unhoused because we fail to help remove the circumstances that led to them living on the streets in the first place.

Samantha Barncastle Salopek: It all starts and ends with the same two things – accountability and adequate resources. Homelessness is a symptom of a larger problem (or problems). In itself, it is not something you directly address and expect to be able resolve the larger issues. When homelessness strikes, it can happen for a variety of reasons. Properly diagnosing and addressing the root cause of homelessness will take more than restricting where people can panhandle and shopping cart theft, but both are a good start. Both are a way of enforcing societal rules, of which the failure to enforce results in systemic problems. We must start holding each other accountable and requiring contributions from everyone; housing first does not work. It is an admirable goal to ensure that those in need are provided shelter first and foremost, but within our community we are seeing how much that does not work. The reason – some people do not want to follow rules, and they will not, whether they are faced with the consequences of being homeless or not. We cannot simply keep lumping the homeless population into one group; we have to start addressing the differences among those in that population. Some are single mothers who are the victims of domestic violence. Some are drug dealers. Some are suffering from PTSD following return from war. Housing them all alongside each other and without enforcing basic rules (like no drugs, and curfew by 8 p.m.) we are only creating more problems. They all have different, important needs that need to be addressed, and simply trying to address each of them in the same way without recognizing the varying root causes of the symptom will inevitably lead to failure to address the problem. With the right type of assistance being applied, and holding everyone accountable, we will turn things around. The solution I support – adequate funding, training, and staffing for foundational professions (law enforcement, nurses, social workers, first responders, legal professionals and court programs, etc.) to ensure we have the work force available to address the growing needs of our community. Placing enough support in the form of funding for basic infrastructure and professions will inevitably lead to a more manageable workload, and a more manageable workload means that the community will be able to catch up, keep up, and then get out ahead of the problem.

