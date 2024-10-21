Open in App
    Enhancing quality of life in Las Cruces through park revitalization

    By Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez,

    2 days ago

    Revitalizing public parks offers substantial quality-of-life benefits that transform communities into vibrant, healthy, and economically thriving areas. Public parks provide residents with accessible spaces for physical activity, significantly contributing to improved public health. Regular use of parks for activities such as walking, jogging, and sports reduces the risk of chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

    Well-maintained parks play a crucial role in reducing crime by fostering community engagement and pride, creating safer neighborhoods. Active parks with good lighting, regular programming, and a strong presence of community members discourage criminal activities by increasing foot traffic.

    Economically, revitalized parks enhance the attractiveness of a community, boosting local property values and drawing new businesses and residents. A study by the Trust for Public Land found that proximity to parks can increase property values by as much as 20%. Parks host events and recreational activities that stimulate local economies by drawing visitors who spend money at nearby businesses. Additionally, parks promote environmental sustainability by providing green spaces that improve air quality, support biodiversity, and mitigate urban heat island effects.

    Supporting the proposed Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) increase in Las Cruces is vital for the revitalization of our public parks, ensuring these benefits are realized in our community. The modest tax increase of 32 cents per $100 spent will generate significant about $11 million per year, enabling the city to upgrade and maintain our parks, making them safe, attractive, and accessible for all residents.

    The additional funds will not only be used for revitalizing existing parks but also for developing new recreational facilities that can serve as focal points for community activity. At present, Meerscheidt Recreation Center stands as the sole indoor recreational facility in the city, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. Constructed in 1973, the center was designed to serve a population of approximately 35,000. Five decades later, it caters to over 110,000 residents, highlighting a significant disparity between the facility’s capacity and the community’s current needs.

    Maintaining public parks is challenging, with renovation costs averaging $500,000 per acre. Constructing a new tennis court costs around $500,000, while a single pickleball court averages $125,000. Additionally, playground equipment in over half of our parks, is more than 20 years old, making it near impossible to find replacement parts for just routine maintenance. These figures highlight the urgent need for adequate funding to support and enhance our community’s infrastructure.

    By approving this ballot measure, the voters of Las Cruces can foster a safer, more vibrant, and economically robust community for years to come.

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Enhancing quality of life in Las Cruces through park revitalization

