    • Las Cruces Sun-News

    District 36 State Senator candidates Steinborn, Tofsted answer five questions

    By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiDI2_0wFLBd2F00

    Jeff Steinborn seeks re-election to the New Mexico Senate for District 36. The Democrat from Las Cruces faces Las Cruces Republican candidate David Tofsted in the 2024 General Election.

    The Sun-News asked each candidate the same five questions ahead of the election. The answers are presented as the candidates submitted them to the newspaper.

    The Las Cruces Sun-News is providing this content free of charge as part of our commitment to inform and empower Doña Ana County voters.

    Why are you running for this office?

    Jeff Steinborn: I am running for re-election to continue working to make a difference in our community and state. My accomplishments have included protecting the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, stopping the dangerous plan to store America’s high level nuclear waste in New Mexico, secured millions for needed infrastructure projects for Las Cruces, Dona Ana, Radium Springs, and Hatch, increasing governmental transparency, and founded Film Las Cruces, making Las Cruces a top film making destination in the country.

    David Tofsted: Imagine, if you will, a state of New Mexico that is not is last in the nation in education, child welfare, and road repairs, a state that is harvesting its renewable forest resources instead of watching them burn in historic fires, a state where crime is handled by effective police forces and courts, and our major oil and gas industry is not under attack. I want to help build such a state. I also want a state where our choice of home heating and what type of vehicle we choose to drive is not dictated by the state.

    What relevant experience do you have that voters should know about?

    David Tofsted: My background is as a trained physicist and electrical engineer with 36 years of experience working at White Sands Missile Range as a senior physicist with the US Army Research Laboratory. This research background was enabled through many years of study and schooling. Education should not be rocket science. We can fix our last-in-the-nation education system, crime and drug problem, and water issues, if we try. My experience was based on thinking "outside the box." In many ways our problems in this state are due to being trapped in bureaucratic thinking. I bring ways of solving problems to this race that I believe are valuable for bringing New Mexico up from its position at or near the bottom in basically every category.

    Jeff Steinborn: Current State Senator since 2016; Former State Representative; Former Congressional Aide to Senator Jeff Bingaman and Bill Richardson; Education: Bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas; Occupation: Conservationist; Born in Las Cruces. Campaign Website: www.jeffsteinborn.com .

    The Governor’s public safety agenda for a special session was essentially rejected by lawmakers. What are realistic solutions regarding crime that legislators should address in upcoming sessions?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZX2q_0wFLBd2F00

    Jeff Steinborn: I support thoughtful effective legislation that continues to make New Mexico and our community safer. I will support:

    1. Continued funding of law enforcement and first responders.
    2. Increased funding for substance abuse and behavioral health services.
    3. Effective legislative approaches to provide expeditious and effective adjudication of crimes.

    David Tofsted: Republican lawmakers offered numerous public safety bills prior to the Governor's special session, but these measures were rejected by the Democrat-led legislature. Many of these would go to solving the crime problem. I intend to stand with my Republican colleagues to push forward sensible criminal justice reforms.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fr0Us_0wFLBd2F00

    The Governor recently broke ground on a center for reproductive health in Las Cruces. How would you support or restrict access to reproductive health services such as abortion?

    David Tofsted: America today is facing a population crisis where our birth rate is below replacement levels. We need to support reproductive health and support young families with good jobs and an improved education system that will attract higher-paying businesses to our area. Then young families will have the security to raise children that are loved and welcomed into life.

    Jeff Steinborn: I will continue to protect women's reproductive rights and health care.

    Las Cruces has recently enacted local ordinances that it hopes will address issues with unhoused populations, including restrictions on panhandling and shopping cart theft. What solutions would you propose or support regarding addressing homelessness in New Mexico?

    Jeff Steinborn: To address homelessness, I support:

    • Increased funding for substance abuse and mental health treatment.
    • Increased support of affordable housing.
    • Increased mobile services to address crisis intervention and support.

    David Tofsted: Our panhandling and homeless population problem is again related to lack of good paying jobs and a failed education system. It is also being pressured by an influx of millions of illegal immigrants who take up available low-rent housing. Only when systemic problems are addressed can we begin to fix the current homeless issue.

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: District 36 State Senator candidates Steinborn, Tofsted answer five questions

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    tcobcaesar
    2d ago
    Vote early vote Republican Viva Trump Semperfi
    Issa SM
    2d ago
    Vote for David Tofsted, for better road, education and jobs. Jeff is not doing that for our state.
    View all comments
