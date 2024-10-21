District 53 State Representative candidates Silva, Winterrowd, answer five questions

Community organizer Sarah Silva was appointed by Democratic Party of New Mexico as the Democrat candidate for House District 53. Jon Hill won the primary for the seat, but Hill died in August.

Silva will face Republican candidate Elizabeth Winterrowd, a teacher from Organ.

The Sun-News asked each candidate the same five questions ahead of the election. The answers are presented as the candidates submitted them to the newspaper.

Why are you running for this office?

Elizabeth Winterrowd: Southwest New Mexico families have been overlooked and ignored by Santa Fe politicians – enough is enough. We need a leader who will fiercely represent us and speak up for our values. I promise to stand up for parents' rights and fight back against the radical Santa Fe politicians who are looking to remove parents from their children's healthcare and education decisions.

Sarah Silva: I was excited to vote for Dr. Jon Hill in the primary and be represented by someone I knew would have the whole district in mind as he led. When he became ill and asked me to take his place, I discerned and talked to a lot of trusted people. I said yes because I felt compelled to step into the breach to protect the people of House District 53 and our state from the unrelenting financial and social pressures we face every day. I’ve been broke and uninsured. Landlords have increased my rent on short notice. I've had just one emergency drain my savings. I've also experienced moments of shared joy and power because people came together to make things better for each other. These are the sorts of experiences I won’t ever forget about. They continue to inform how I show up for others.

What relevant experience do you have that voters should know about?

Sarah Silva: House District 53 is a complex district, and there are different needs in different areas. However, they can all be met. I've dedicated my life to organizing communities to speak on their own behalf to raise the minimum wage, save their homes from foreclosure, advocate for immigration reforms and protect our Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks as a national monument. I've supported thousands of people to engage in effective and direct ways that protect our freedoms as New Mexicans. My small business works with dozens of organizations across the country on advocacy and policy training. I want to continue to make an impact on the material well being of folks in the district as a state representative. I am a product of the New Mexico public education system, and I have a daughter in public school. I truly believe in our public schools, and my experiences lead me to believe that we need to fully fund our schools instead of giving our tax dollars to wealthy private schools in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Representation matters. I believe my experience lends itself to giving the people of HD 53 the representation it deserves. I've chosen to make my life in Las Cruces. I was born and raised in Vado. Read more at www.newmexicansforsarah.com and follow me on social media.

Elizabeth Winterrowd: As a mother and an educator, I have personally experienced the struggle of educating students as well as the failure of CYFD to protect New Mexican children. I will fight to protect our teachers and ensure they have the necessary support to succeed. I will also continue to be pro-school choice and a strong vocational high school advocate, in order to improve our graduation rates and ensure that our children receive a quality education. I believe that a good education and better schools are the foundation of building healthy communities with less crime, more quality jobs, and a better way of life.

The Governor’s public safety agenda for a special session was essentially rejected by lawmakers. What are realistic solutions regarding crime that legislators should address in upcoming sessions?

Elizabeth Winterrowd: Stopping the flood of crime into our communities and lowering the crime rate, starts at our Southern Border. In this upcoming session, the legislator must work together to pass legislation to secure our Southern Border and enact tough on crime policies for those who enter our country illegally. We cannot allow criminals to commit crimes and then re-enter our communities to commit more crimes. New Mexicans deserve to feel safe.

Sarah Silva: I did not support the governor's public safety agenda. Politicians too often seek to score political points by passing new laws, toughening penalties for existing crimes, spending more money to hire more officers, buying them new equipment, and giving them raises. When that doesn't work they go back to the beginning, proposing tougher penalties again. This cycle puts people behind bars when they can't make ends meet or get the help they need. Having an arrest record makes it harder to get a job, find housing, and put food on the table, which is often how a person gets trapped in this cycle. Louisiana has one of the highest prison populations in the world, and that state isn't much safer than we are. We know going down the road of endless jail and prison time doesn’t make us safer. There are things we can do to address the root cause of crime, but we should not keep making the same mistakes.

I look forward to helping our state take advantage of the opioid settlement funds that were awarded to states when the federal government went after pharmaceutical corporations that were found responsible for flooding our communities with opioids. These funds will support substance abuse programs into 2039 for our state. In Southern New Mexico I also believe we need to be fully committed to creating jobs that pay well, have benefits and help families build wealth. That begins, for example, with ensuring that construction jobs have Community Based Agreements and/or Project Labor Agreements that commit construction projects to using apprentices and union labor on their jobs. I hear across the district that people want apprentice jobs for young adults that currently don't exist. It is shameful that we don't prioritize creating an economic environment that benefits current and would-be blue collar workers. This lack of vision kickstarts the cycle that lands people in prison. Finally, we must resist deregulation. Deregulation is what gives us depressed wages, greedy corporations and dangerous health and safety risks for us as consumers. Deregulation gives us meat tainted with E. Coli, product recalls and lost jobs.

The Governor recently broke ground on a center for reproductive health in Las Cruces. How would you support or restrict access to reproductive health services such as abortion?

Sarah Silva: I completely support access to full spectrum reproductive healthcare that includes access to abortion care, IVF and contraception. Access to reproductive healthcare has always been hard for me. My parents had me when they were 17 and they were uninsured. I wasn't even a day old when they tried to sneak out of the hospital to avoid a bill. I can't imagine what my mom went through, having just given birth as a teenager and then being so afraid of a bill she risked her health to get away.

That story has grounded me in my need to decide what happens to my body. I was uninsured for most of my childhood and young adult life. I paid out of pocket for birth control and other healthcare. Reproductive healthcare is the care I most often seek out and need. I want my daughter and my boyfriend's daughter to feel less scared, pressured and anxious about their ability to decide what happens to their bodies and have access to the care they need. No matter our color, origin, or gender, most of us believe in our freedom to decide what happens to our bodies. A society that doesn’t allow everyone to have sovereignty over their body isn’t a safe society. I am excited that the new center will be in House District 53 and I will champion its providers, the programs and the services they provide and ensure it is affordable and accessible for all.

Elizabeth Winterrowd: Santa Fe is currently under radical control – which would make it near impossible to get any impactful changes done regarding reproductive health services. My opponent belongs to the party, that believes that abortion should be available until the point of birth.

Las Cruces has recently enacted local ordinances that it hopes will address issues with unhoused populations, including restrictions on panhandling and shopping cart theft. What solutions would you propose or support regarding addressing homelessness in New Mexico?

Elizabeth Winterrowd: I believe that in order to break the cycle, we must invest in mental health services and rely on local communities to solve these issues best. We cannot rely on bureaucrats hours away from the actual issues to solve them.

Sarah Silva: Recent data shows that rent in Doña Ana County has increased 30.2% since 2019. It's 22.5% in Otero County. That means if you were paying $1,000/month in rent you are now paying $225-300 more than you were fiveyears ago. In order for housing costs to stay affordable, people can’t spend more than 30% of their take-home pay on rent or mortgage payments. These factors along with other systemic failures of people falling into medical debt when their health fails, losing a job and/or having a mental health condition that goes untreated and our inability as a country to stem these issues wholeheartedly are what put us and our brothers and sisters on the streets. The moment an officer encounters someone who is unhoused, so many other systems have already failed. It is unfair and unsafe to both the officer and unhoused person, who now must bear the burden of all these failed systems.

I support the energy and pace at which our city and state are working to build more affordable housing units. I would also champion legislation that helps people eliminate their medical debt and protect New Mexicans from predatory lending practices. And I would like to work on the barriers that keep people from being able to rent: application fees,credit scores and background checks all keep people from securing safe, affordable housing.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: District 53 State Representative candidates Silva, Winterrowd, answer five questions