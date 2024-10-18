Open in App
    Las Cruces Sun-News

    Why a small increase in GRT will make a huge impact on our community

    By Johana Bencomo,

    2 days ago

    Since being elected to the Las Cruces City Council, I have prioritized poverty reduction and improved quality of life. By championing projects and policies that uplift people most directly impacted, I have proudly led on initiatives like Project LIGHT, Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas and free public transit. I have supported historic investments in affordable housing, street and sidewalk improvements, and building an outreach program at Municipal Court, just to name a few.

    Yet, the tough reality council and staff face on a daily basis is that there is never enough to do the transformative work being asked of us. The city currently maximizes every tool at our disposal.  Legislative capital outlay, GO bonds, federal monies, and a range of grants, are just not enough for our growing city.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJTdM_0wBvGUsD00

    With this increase of 0.3250%, amounting to an additional 32 cents of sales tax per $100 spent on goods and services, the impact to our pockets will be slight compared to what the total impact will be on our city budget. GRT Is not included on groceries or medicine, and for most people, this increase will mean just $3.25 per month.

    Local governments have the potential to be laboratories for change. With this GRT increase, I foresee finally being able to tackle projects that will transform our community. With community safety at the forefront, we can support our Fire and Police departments with better training, equipment, facilities, and higher pay. Other community safety needs like massive street and drainage improvements, traffic calming measures for pedestrians, diversified bus service with shelters, benches, and ADA accessibility, playgrounds and ball fields, and expanded animal welfare programs will benefit all Las Cruces, but especially working-class neighborhoods and families.

    I know that what we are asking of you is not easy. I also know that city staff are used to making magic with what we have at our disposal, and they will continue to best serve you. However, I also know that we can do so much better for our community. This $39 a year is an investment in each other, in your neighborhood, and in our future. Las Cruces is the kind of community who votes for, not against, sensible bond issues and reasonable tax increases because we know they are investments in our shared community. This investment in mutual trust and support will expand our capacity to create a healthy, diverse, and vibrant community.

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Why a small increase in GRT will make a huge impact on our community

