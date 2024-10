60,000 Coats for Kids over 30 years in Las Cruces

The 30th annual Coats for Kids campaign is now collecting coats for children in need in Las Cruces.

Since the campaign began in 1995, it has given more than 60,000 coats to children in need. This year, Coats for Kids hopes to collect 3,000 coats to distribute in Doña Ana County.

“As we move into the cold winter months we know you would agree no child in our community should be without a warm winter coat,” said Coats for Kids Campaign Coordinator Alycia Jameson.

Jameson is also the owner and sales manager of D2 Designs, a sponsor of the campaign. The Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico (CAASNM), Comet Cleaners and Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the ongoing event as well.

“We work closely with the Social Workers and Counselors in the Las Cruces Public Schools, Hatch Public Schools and the Gadsden School District to help us identify children, birth through fifth grade, who need a coat,” Jameson said.

Coats for Kids has received a challenge grant from the Carl. C. Anderson Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation which means every monetary donation made will be doubled.

“Challenge grants are a great way to get the communnity involved,” said Charitable Foundations Children and Youth Programs Grant Manager Justin Ito. "Any time we get a request that fits into our criteria of where we're allowed to fund and is in an area that has greater need because of less funding, we're super excited about giving to those organizations."

The 2024 campaign will receive gently used or new coats and monetary gifts through Nov. 8. Monetary donations are accepted throughout the year as well.

The following are drop-off locations for new and used coats:

Comet Cleaners, 2001 E. Lohman Ave., 555 Utah Ave. and 2497 N. Main St.

Doña Ana MDWCA, 5535 Ledesma Drive

CAASNM, 3880 Foothills Road

Mesilla Post Office, 2253 Calle de Parian in Mesilla

Holy Family American National Catholic Church, 702 Parker Road

Santa Rosa de Lima Church, 5035 Holsome Road

St Genevieve’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina St.

Holy Cross, 1327 N. Miranda St.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina St.

Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite St.

St Albert the Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano Drive; Our Lady of Purification Church, 5525 Cristo Rey St.

Basilica of San Albino, 2280 Calle Principal in Mesilla

To donate online, visit www.lascrucescoatsforkids.com .

Cash donations to Coats for Kids can be sent to Community Action Agency, 3880 Foothills Road, Suite A, Las Cruces N.M. 88011. Make checks payable to Community Action Agency. For more information, call Alycia Jameson at 575-621-4612.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 60,000 Coats for Kids over 30 years in Las Cruces