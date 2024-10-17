Doña Ana County District 5 Commissioner candidates Sanchez, Teague answer 5 questions

Manuel Sanchez seeks re-election to the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners representing District 5.

The Democrat from Doña Ana was appointed in 2019 and was elected in 2020. Sanchez faces write-in candidate Marcy Teague, a Republican from Las Cruces.

The Sun-News emailed each candidate the same five questions ahead of the election. The answers are presented as the candidates submitted them to the newspaper.

Why are you running for this office?

Manuel Sanchez: I'm running to continue the efforts I've started. I championed the County's 5-year strategic plan that was approved in November 2023 that creates metrics for each County department that are tied to improving Quality of Life of our residents and will drive our budget priorities in a way that residents can track. We also have our new County Manager starting soon. We have great momentum on infrastructure projects that I've advocated for in my first term focusing on flood control, sidewalks, lighting, and energy efficiency projects. I want to continue this momentum and focus on helping integrate our strategic plan.

Marcy Teague: I am running for County Commissioner to be a clear and consistent voice for our community. In all my meetings and visiting with members of our district, there is a common thread - people want to be heard. They want to be able to have the tough conversations and try to reach a resolution to the issues we're all facing. Make time to hear them out. I will do that. I have been doing that and I vow to be available to my constituents.

What experience do you possess that voters should know about?

Marcy Teague: I am currently vice president of operations for Metal Craft Company and Aire Serv of Southern New Mexico, own an insulation company with my husband and own a boutique real estate brokerage here in the Mesilla Valley - my heart and soul are here. I am fully invested in our community. We provide jobs and opportunities for a large number of community members. Living in Mexico as a child taught me perseverance and determination - my adopted parents raised me to work hard and give all I've got. That's what I will do for my neighbors, friends and family, for my community.

Manuel Sanchez: I've served the residents of District 5 for over 5.5 years, which has given me the knowledge of how our government functions, where sources of funding may exist, a relationship with our legislators, and understanding many issues our residents face especially within our colonias. I also bring my experiences from working with GE Vernova for more than 23 years which includes leadership trainings, managing of multi-million dollar contracts, and organizing multi-phase projects. It's also important to note that after being appointed in 2019, I've hosted constituent meetings across the district which has helped me hear directly from residents in their local communities as opposed to waiting for them to reach out to our office.

What challenges does the county face regarding future economic development?

Manuel Sanchez: The two biggest challenges we face are infrastructure constraints and a slowing economy. On infrastructure, we will need to ensure we are partnering with El Paso Electric and water utilities to ensure companies have the resources needed to relocate to Doña Ana County. The County has also been working to expand access to broadband lines, invested in our Jetport runway to allow access to air cargo flights, and working with our congressional delegation to upgrade our roadways and our international port of entry. With the national economy slowing, we can expect there to be more competition for the companies and jobs. This makes it important for the County to put its best foot forward by demonstrating the benefits we can provide such as the various means of transportation (air, rail, road), access to the US-Mexico port of entry in Santa Teresa, and the local talent. This is the reason the County hired their first Economic Development Administrator to help develop our Economic Development Strategy to ensure we are prioritizing this need and actively working to address all challenges.

Marcy Teague: Many parts of the county, in particular our rural areas, have limited access to internet, transportation and utilities. This creates a hindrance to growth and the ability to attract desired industries. There is also a skills gap between the workforce and industry requirements. In our company specifically, we struggle to find qualified applicants that want to work. Our area can't expect to attract high-demand sectors like aerospace, technology and health care without improving our education and workforce development efforts. Economic diversification is essential to create sustainable growth - while we must strongly support our foundation of agricultural services. We should also consider more opportunities in logistics, specifically citing our proximity to the border.

What is the Board’s role in addressing the mental health crisis in the county?

Marcy Teague: The board plays a significant role in addressing our mental health crisis - we must make sound policy decisions, allocate resources and collaborate with stakeholders to get to the root of the issues affecting our people. If our priorities are the health and safety of our community, we need to explore any and all available grants and partnerships that will help magnify our efforts. I believe we are all anxiously awaiting the reopening of the Crisis Triage Center - we cannot allow those services to be lacking in our community.

Manuel Sanchez: The Board of County Commission's role in addressing mental health begins by building a plan to address the scarcity of mental health services within Doña Ana County. While we are close to re-opening our Crisis Triage Center (CTC), we need to work with our FQHC's and private health providers to expand the continuum of care over the long term and connecting residents in need with those services. We can work with the public defender's office and the DA for opportunities to utilize our existing pre-trial or pre-sentencing diversion programs. It's also important that we work to identify funding for the existing CTC and find opportunities to use our Indigent Fund to help those that are not able to afford to pay out of pocket. The final piece is the Commission will need to work with our public safety sector to find ways to connect people in crisis with our services rather than immediately moving them to the Detention Center. ... Recent legislation changes that Doña Ana County's HHS department will allow for involuntary admissions to our CTC. This will ensure if someone is brought into the facility, they can be admitted for stabilization and assistance for 23 hours without the fear of walking away.

How would you help address a shortage of affordable housing in the area?

Manuel Sanchez: In the past, the County has worked with Tierra Del Sol on different low income housing across the county. Tierra del Sol has been a great partner and I believe we need to identify municipalities and other partners within the community we can expand for low income housing initiatives. In 2023, the County was able to provide $1.5 million to the City of Las Cruces's Peachtree Canyon housing project. By increasing the access to low income housing across the county, we can work to reduce the numbers of unhoused.

Marcy Teague: There are so many options that could be explored to help ease the lack of affordable housing in our communities - a slight relaxation of some zoning laws to allow for homeowners to build small seperate units on their properties (addressed on a case-by-case basis), working with local banks and lending institutions to work with those homeowners willing to built ADUs (accessory dwelling units) for affordable rental purposes, mixed use zoning, adaptive reuse of buildings, tiny home communities. There are so many unique ideas that could be considered. I know our community is making great use of housing vouchers and there are some good plans currently underway to help alleviate the distressing shortage, but the need for more is greater still.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Doña Ana County District 5 Commissioner candidates Sanchez, Teague answer 5 questions