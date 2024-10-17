'Super delighted': Las Cruces mental health, addiction treatment center to re-open soon

After closing its doors nearly a year ago, the Crisis Triage Center is getting closer to re-opening.

According to Doña Ana County Health and Human Services Department Director Jamie Michael, the center has contracted with a new operator, hired a director and staff and is currently in the process of securing various state licenses.

Michael said the center is awaiting some state licensing approvals so she did not provide an official re-opening date when she presented to the Board of County Commissioners last week.

The Crisis Triage Center is staying at the same address, 1850 B Copper Loop Drive, but will have a new phone number at 575-489-4440. Michael said a website will go live when there is an opening date.

"I am super delighted that the crisis center will be open again," District 4 Commissioner Susana Chaparro said. "It's absence was really felt."

Doña Ana County pledges $3M to center

The center closed on Jan. 31 after the county determined to end the relationship with operator RI International. The county has since contracted with Summit Behavioral Health, which owns PEAK Behavioral Health, to operate the center. The county has pledged nearly $3 million per year to help fund the center.

The mission of the center remains the same.

Its purpose is to provide immediate engagement, assessment, stabilization and connection to the next level of care to anyone 18 and over who is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis.

"There is no medical clearance, no eligibility or insurance and other barriers," Michael said. "You get to the facility and people will provide you with the care.

"I think one of the critical components and what makes this model successful is that it is peer led."

Crisis Triage Center will expand its reach

Michael announced that April Corral has been hired as the center's director. Corral said the center has hired several staff positions such as registered nurses, therapists, specialists and behavioral health associates.

"Crisis services is something that is very near and dear to my heart," Corral said.

"I have been focusing on meeting with different community members and stakeholders and making sure that it is a success."

Michael said the services offered at the center include peer engagement, nursing assessment, clinical intervention, medical administration, care coordination, transportation, food and shower.

While the location and services remain the same, Michael said the number of individuals who can be served will be broadened to include people who can be admitted involuntarily.

"Primarily, law enforcement will be able to fully utilize the facility instead of some people going to the emergency department and some people going to the CTC," she said.

Michael said there have been modifications throughout the building as a result of individuals who may arrive via law enforcement, as well as additional staff and training.

"I have complete confidence in PEAK," Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart wrote in an email to the Sun-News. "We have had a great working relationship with them and their Santa Teresa Hospital, so I anticipate this is a positive development."

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 'Super delighted': Las Cruces mental health, addiction treatment center to re-open soon