Gameday Central: Everything to know for Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State

New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3 Conference USA) returns home to face Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1 CUSA) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be the Aggies ' only weekday game at home this season.

The Aggies are coming off their fifth straight loss after falling heavily to Jacksonville State 54-13 on the road last Wednesday. NM State scored the first points on a field goal, but were dominated the rest of the way en route to its second loss by 40 points or more this season. Junior quarterback Santino Marucci completed three of his 10 passes for 24 yards before leaving with a concussion, while the Aggies' defense allowed 334 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs won their first CUSA contest last week, defeating Middle Tennessee 48-21 at home to snap their three-game losing streak. LA Tech led the Blue Raiders 20-14 after the first quarter, but outscored MTSU 28-7 until the finish. Freshman quarterback Evan Bullock started his second game of the season and completed 18 of 25 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns to win CUSA Offensive Player of the Week honors. The Bulldogs are led by third-year coach Sonny Cumbie, who's 8-21 so far after going 2-3 with a Liberty Bowl win as Texas Tech's interim coach during the 2021 season.

NM State will play its first game since firing former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyler Wright after an investigation into the over 150 racist, sexist and homophobic posts on his X account. He was suspended for the Aggies' last two games against New Mexico and JSU while the investigation was ongoing. The Aggies dismissed him exactly two weeks after the Las Cruces Sun-News reported the nature of the posts on Sept. 27.

Here's everything you need to know for game day:

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1) at New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3)

Location: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

Kickoff time: Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

Network: ESPNU (Commentators: Mike Corey and Forrest Conoly)

Radio: 99.5 FM KXPZ (Commentators: Jack Nixon and Cory Lucas)

Spanish Radio: 96.7 FM La Equis (Commentators: Abel Rodriguez and Eddie Rubio)

Things to know

The Aggies will promote mental health awareness against the Bulldogs as part of a new partnership with Hilinski's Hope , an organization providing awareness and education on student-athlete mental health. NM State will wear green ribbons on its helmets in support of the cause.

Sophomore quarterback Parker Awad will start his fourth game of the season as Marucci remains in concussion protocol. Awad completed nine of 16 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception against JSU after relieving Marucci. Junior running back Monte Watkins is also in concussion protocol and will not play against LA Tech after sustaining an injury against the Gamecocks last week.

Junior offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete will make his season debut after returning from an ankle injury sustained during fall camp. Pete was a first-team All-CUSA selection last season.

The Bulldogs' defense has allowed 306.8 yards per game this season, the fewest amongst CUSA teams.

NM State is 5-8 all-time against LA Tech, and its 27-24 win last season snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bulldogs dating back to 2007.

NMSU coach Tony Sanchez comments on Tyler Wright dismissal, Parker Awad to start at QB

The coach with a chip on his shoulder: NM State's Tony Sanchez determined to succeed

'I'll never waver': Seth McGowan enjoys fresh start at NM State three years after OU exit

