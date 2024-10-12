Organ Mountain senior wide receiver Lennis Washington has been voted the Las Cruces Sun-News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5.

Every week, the Sun-News will nominate several athletes for its Athlete of the Week award. The award highlights the best performances from Las Cruces-area schools from the previous week.

Washington was among 10 nominees from Las Cruces, Centennial, Organ Mountain and Mayfield. Fellow nominees were Centennial football's Zaiden Davis and Omar Terrones, Las Cruces football's Jaxon Alba and Isaac Gomez, Organ Mountain football's Xavier Perez, Organ Mountain boys' soccer's Oscar Valtierra, Mayfield girls' soccer's Gracie Galaz, Las Cruces girls' soccer's Raylene Carillo and Las Cruces volleyball's Addison Massey.

Washington received 43.6% of the vote, beating out Alba by more than 13%.

Washington caught the game-winning touchdown in a 41-40 overtime victory against Carlsbad and finished with seven catches, 133 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on Oct. 4 to earn his nomination. He is the third athlete from Organ Mountain to win the award this year and second from the Knights' football team.

"He's been a great addition to our team as a first-year football player who came over to us from our awesome basketball team," said Organ Mountain coach Kenny Sanchez. "He's made an immediate impact both on the field and in our locker room."

The Knights (4-4, 3-1 District 3-6A) defeated Clovis (0-7, 0-3) 42-24 last Friday to win their third district game of the season, and face Centennial (7-0, 3-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday at the Field of Dreams.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Organ Mountain football's Lennis Washington voted Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5