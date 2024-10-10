Open in App
    Las Cruces Sun-News

    Volleyball/soccer recap: Here's how local high school teams fared on Oct. 8.

    By Nick Coppola, Las Cruces Sun-News,

    2 days ago

    Las Cruces, Mayfield, Centennial and Organ Mountain were all in action. Here's how local high school teams fared in volleyball and soccer games Tuesday:

    Volleyball

    Las Cruces and Mayfield: Las Cruces (14-0, 1-0 District 3-5A) took on its main rival in Mayfield (7-7, 0-1) in the first district game for both teams. The Bulldawgs beat the Trojans in straight sets.

    Centennial: Centennial (9-5, 1-0 District 3-5A) coasted past Alamogordo at home in straight sets for a district-opening victory. Senior Anniston Lustig recorded 12 kills against the Tigers.

    Organ Mountain: Organ Mountain (7-6, 1-0 District 3-5A) opened district play with a win over Gadsden at home. The Knights defeated the Panthers in four sets.

    Boys' soccer

    Las Cruces and Centennial: Centennial (14-1, 4-1 District 3-5A) defeated Las Cruces (6-9, 2-3) 1-0. The win kept the Hawks in a tie at the top of the district standings while the Bulldawgs fell below a .500 winning percentage in district play.

    Mayfield and Organ Mountain: Organ Mountain (10-5, 4-1 District 3-5A) took down Mayfield (5-10, 1-4) 3-2 in a thrilling overtime contest. The Knights' Oscar Valtierra scored twice and Christopher Crespin assisted twice to keep Organ Mountain in a tie for first place in its district.

    Girls' soccer

    Las Cruces and Centennial: Las Cruces (12-2, 5-0 District 3-5A) took down Centennial (10-4-1, 3-1-1) 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raylene Carillo, assisted by Mia Barela. The win keeps the Bulldawgs at the top of the district standings as they remain unbeaten in district play.

    Mayfield and Organ Mountain: Mayfield (12-1-2, 3-1-1 District 3-5A) defeated Organ Mountain (8-6, 2-3) 1-0 in district play. The Trojans retained their second-place spot in their district alongside Centennial, while the Knights fell below a .500 winning percentage in district games.

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Volleyball/soccer recap: Here's how local high school teams fared on Oct. 8.

