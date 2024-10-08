New Mexico State sticks with Marucci at QB, Mitchell remains play-caller in Wright's place

New Mexico State is coming off a long break, and hope the rest results in its bounce-back.

The Aggies (1-4, 0-2 Conference USA) lost their fourth consecutive game on Sept. 28, falling to New Mexico 50-40. NM State's defense allowed a season-high 528 total yards and the Lobos scored their highest point total in Las Cruces since tallying 51 in 1994.

NM State has had extra time to fix issues, with its next game against Jacksonville State (2-3, 1-0 CUSA) on the road this Wednesday being 11 days since playing UNM. Aggies coach Tony Sanchez hopes to build off their last offensive performance with more red zone trips, and tighten up on containing long quarterback rushes before re-entering CUSA play.

The Aggies also hope to make junior quarterback Santino Marucci more comfortable. Sanchez confirmed he'll start his third consecutive game and hopes to establish "consistency" with him in the passing game. Marucci completed 13 of 29 passes for one touchdown and rushed for another score, and his 189 passing yards were another NM State season-high.

Players like junior running back Monte Watkins have constantly adjusted to NM State's quarterback play this season, with Marucci, sophomore Parker Awad and senior Deuce Hogan all having taken snaps. Watkins said the biggest difference between Marucci and the latter two had been his willingness to run more.

"That's kind of what we needed for the first couple of games," Watkins said. "But now, we got that and he's been doing his thing."

NM State will try to right its ship again this week. Sanchez still has hope the Aggies will accomplish their preseason goals of a second-consecutive CUSA Championship Game appearance and a third-straight bowl game, and brought up their 2-3 start last season to say it's not over yet.

"At this point, we have a one-game difference from last season," Sanchez said. "We gotta find a way to make that up. It's about the process. It's about what we do. It's about the way we practice. It's about... doing the little things right. If we do that and consistently do it well enough, we'll get ourselves back."

Mitchell continues as interim play-caller

New Mexico State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyler Wright will remain absent this week, and Sanchez confirmed offensive line coach and run game coordinator Andrew Mitchell will call plays again.

Mitchell called plays for an offense that tallied season-highs in points and total yards against the Lobos, with the Aggies notching 474 of the latter. Sanchez praised Mitchell, but insisted play-calling has been a "collaborative" effort between several coaches.

"It's the exact same thing we've been doing the entire season," Sanchez said.

Wright hasn't been with NM State since the Las Cruces Sun-News reported the nature of over 150 racist, sexist and homophobic posts on his X account, the platform formally known as Twitter, made from 2011-14. The insensitive posts include that Ugandan warlord and accused war criminal Joseph Kony "should be a college coach" because "he got thousands of black kids to do what he said," posting that he would "beat" a roommate if he was an LGBTQ+ individual and used a slur commonly used in reference to Blacks when announcing he was leaving for a vacation in Jamaica. Wright also called a group of Mexican people a "Comanche town hall meeting" and used homophobic slurs in several posts, including one of the most common slurs in its regular and shortened form.

As of Monday afternoon, every post in the Sun-News' report remains on Wright's X account.

Aggies adjusting to more weekday games

NM State will play its first of three games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays against the Gamecocks this week, down from four last season. CUSA games on these days are part of efforts to get the conference more national exposure on CBS and ESPN networks, CUSA's two media partners.

It's also a chance to stand out for a larger audience, something the Aggies are embracing.

"I think it's pretty fun," Watkins said. "We'll be one of the only games on at that time, so you get to showcase your talent."

The Aggies were able to shorten some practices and have off-days since playing UNM. NM State feels relaxed heading into Jacksonville, but Sanchez is wary of how his team will handle a quick turnaround after playing JSU. NM State has just five days of rest before playing Louisiana Tech at home next Tuesday.

"The hard thing will be the following week," Sanchez said. "We will hopefully have a successful night, and we'll just flush that game and immediately move on to the next one, which normally we have some time to prepare for. I think the hardest thing for us is going to be not getting stale at some point."

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State sticks with Marucci at QB, Mitchell remains play-caller in Wright's place