Former New Mexico state senator John Arthur Smith dead at 82

John Arthur Smith, a well known southern New Mexico lawmaker who served three decades in the Legislature, died Monday, Oct. 7.

Smith, a Democrat, was elected to his seat serving Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra counties in 1989. Smith's time as a lawmaker was punctuated by a fierce devotion to conservative fiscal policies and leadership of the Legislative Finance Committee .

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that Smith had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Smith was 82.

New Mexico officials react to death of John Arthur Smith

A slew of New Mexican lawmakers and leaders offered condolences to Smith's family, recalling his work in the Legislature during his decades serving.

Minority Leader Rod Montoya, Minority Whip Alan Martinez and House Republican Caucus Chair Gail Armstrong issued a joint statement on Smith's passing: "Senator Smith was a dedicated public servant who served New Mexico with distinction and integrity for more than three decades."

They called Smith a "tireless advocate for fiscal responsibility" who practiced bipartisanship and a statesman who embraced the role of fiscal hawk.

Smith was a long-time member of the Legislative Finance Committee, whose chairman Monday morning said Smith was key in protecting the state's finances "in good times and bad."

"We didn’t always agree on the issues, but all New Mexicans benefited from his deep knowledge, commitment to service, and prudent leadership. He was a great legislator and a great man," Nathan Small, the LFC's chair, said in a statement.

Lujan Grisham said in a statement that Smith was "an extraordinary public servant and cherished colleague and mentor of mine and many other public servants in our state."

