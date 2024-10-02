It's corn maze season in Dona Ana County. Here's what to know to plan a family outing

The first day of fall is Sept. 22 and Doña Ana County is already preparing for a season full of family fun.

The Mesilla Valley and La Union are already planning their opening weekends which include corn mazes, pumpking patches and hayrides.

Mesilla Valley Maze

The Mesilla Valley Maze dates back to1999. It'll open again Saturday, Sept. 28, every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27.

The maze begins admitting visitors at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. It's located at 3855 West PicachoAvenue in Las Cruces.

Admission is just $19, children under 12 are $16, and under 2 are free. A military discount is available.

Seasonal events to plan for include:

Oct. 5 & 6 – Fall Festival Live music, contests, hayrides, corn eating contest

Oct. 26 & 27 – Pumpkin Festival Special deals on pumpkins from the patch



For more information visit www.mesillavalleymaze.com .

La Union Maze

The 13-acre maze at La Union opens Sept. 27 and closes Nov. 3.

Visitors are welcome from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Admission to the maze depends on the day. No cash is accepted and discounts are offered for military, military children and seniors. Those under 2 and over 75 enter for free. Tickets can be purchased at https://launionmaze.com/pages/online-tickets-and-gift-cards .

Bring the family for fun that includes wagon rides to the pumpkin patch (daylight hours and closes at sunset), the Cow Train, farm animals and the pig and rubber duck races.

Also scheduled this season

Nov. 2 and Nov. 3: Fireworks display

Nov. 2 and Nov. 3: Pumpkin smash

Pumpkin picking is also open and prices range by weight.

For more information visit https://launionmaze.com/pages/activities.

Pumpkin Palooza

The annual Pumpkin Palooza is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center.

The event is free and family-friendly, featuring arts and crafts, photo booths, music, food vendors, costume contest and pie eating contest.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: It's corn maze season in Dona Ana County. Here's what to know to plan a family outing