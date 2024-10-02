Open in App
    • Las Cruces Sun-News

    Here's what to know before heading to the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

    By Jessica Onsurez, Las Cruces Sun-News,

    2 days ago

    The 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is coming soon.

    Here's a few things to consider if you're planning to travel to Albuquerque for the event that draws thousands from around the world to New Mexico.

    When is the balloon fiesta?

    The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta opens Oct. 5 and closes Oct. 13.

    The Fiesta is hosted at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park located at 4401 Alameda Blvd. NE in Albuquerque.

    Balloon Fiesta tickets available online

    General admission tickets are now available for purchase online at https://balloonfiesta.com/General-Admission . Tickets are $15 per person, per session. Children under 12 are free. Those holding general admission tickets can access the park from 4:30 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

    New Mexicans can get free general admission on Oct. 7. Photo ID or utility bill required to take advantage of New Mexico Day at Balloon Fiesta.

    Balloon rides are available via Rainbow Ryders. Reservations are required and can be made at rainbowryders.com or by calling 505-823-1111.

    Upgrade your experience at Balloon Fiesta

    For those who want a different kind of Balloon Fiesta experience additional ticket packages are available.

    • Chasers Club : Ticket holders get access to the Chase Lounge, seating in private outdoor patio, catered meal, coffee and hot cocoa, private restrooms. Parking is not included
    • Concierge Program: Ticket holders get a tour guide for the fiesta, upfront launch experiences at the field, golf cart transportation, premium parking and gift.
    • Sky box: Ticket holders get access to the skybox patio, 20 admission tickets, 7 parking passes, catered heals, access to the bar and dedicated restrooms. Skyboxes are limited to 20 persons.
    • Gondola Club: Those holding Golda Club tickets can access private parking, a buffet meal, access to an open bar, viewing for the launch and shuttle transportation as well as a dedicated bathroom.

    Music at the Fiesta

    On Oct. 12 star musicians will grace the Albuquerque Balloon Park.

    Scheduled to perform are:

    • LOCASH
    • Carly Pearce
    • Kyle Martin & Co.

    Tickets are required and can be purchased at https://balloonfiesta.ticketspice.com/2024-music-fiesta .

    Is parking available?

    Park and Ride is available at this year's Balloon Fiesta. That includes round trip transportation to and from Balloon Fiesta Park.

    Park and ride is available at:

    • Cottonwood Mall, 1000 Coors Bypass NW
    • Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE
    • Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper road NE
    • Intel (weekends only), 1600 Rio Rancho Dr. SE

    Tickets for park and ride are available online only and prices vary by date of purchase.

    Full Fiesta schedule

    Friday Oct. 4

    • Albuquerque Aloft (elementary schools only)

    Saturday, Oct. 5.

    • 5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show
    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show
    • 6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
    • 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies and mass ascension
    • 8 a.m. to noon Chainsaw Carving exhibition and auction
    • 3 p.m. America's Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation
    • 5 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving
    • 6 p.m. Twilight Twinkle Show
    • 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show
    • 8 p.m. After Flow Fireworks Show

    Sunday, Oct. 6

    • 5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show
    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show
    • 6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
    • 7 a.m. Mass ascension
    • 7:30 a.m. Fiesta de los Globitos
    • 9 a.m. Fiesta of Wheels Car Show
    • 11 a.m. Balloon Fiesta pin trading
    • 6 p.m. Twilight Twinkle Show
    • 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show
    • 8 p.m. After Flow Fireworks Show

    Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8

    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol
    • 7 a.m. Balloon launch
    • 8 a.m. Fly in competition launch
    • 8 a.m. to noon Chainsaw carving exhibition

    Wednesday, Oct. 9

    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show
    • 6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
    • 7 a.m. Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension
    • 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos
    • 8 a.m. to noon Chainsaw carving exhibition

    Thursday, Oct. 10

    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol
    • 7 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo
    • 7 a.m. Balloon launch
    • 8 a.m. Fly in competition launch
    • 6 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo
    • 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show
    • 8 p.m. AfterGlow Fireworks show

    Friday Oct. 11 - Kid's Day

    • 4:30 a.m. Kid's Day goodie bag distribution
    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patorl
    • 7 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo
    • 7 a.m. Balloon launch
    • 8 a.m. Fly in competition launch
    • 6 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo
    • 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show
    • 8 p.m. AfterFlow Fireworks show

    Saturday, Oct. 12

    • 5:45 a.m. Drone LIght Show
    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show
    • 6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
    • 7 a.m. Mass ascension
    • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Music Fiesta
    • 6 p.m. Night Magic Glow
    • 7:45 p.m. Drone Liht Show
    • 8 p.m. AfterFlow Fireworks Show

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    • 5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show
    • 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show
    • 6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
    • 7 a.m. Farewell mass ascension
    • 8 a.m. to noon Final chainsaw carving exhibition

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Here's what to know before heading to the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

