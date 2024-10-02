Early voting, voting locations in Doña Ana County

Ready to cast your vote in the 2024 U.S. General Election?
Any resident who is registered to vote can cast their vote at any of the voting locations listed. New Mexico allows for in-person registration at any voting location.
Here's a list of where to vote early and locations of polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Early voting in Doña Ana County
Early votes can be cast beginning Oct. 8 at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces.
Early voting begins in Doña Ana County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 2 at any one of these locations:
- Anthony Public Library, 750 Landers in Anthony
- Corbett Center Student Union, NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces
- DACC, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral
- DACC, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces
- DACC, 3365 McNutt Road in Sunland Park
- Hatch Valley Public Schools, 350 Main St. in Hatch
- Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces
- Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla in Mesilla
Where to vote on election day in Doña Ana County
Voting locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
- Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony
- Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Rd. in Berino
- Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. in Las Cruces
- Corbett Center- NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces
- DACC-Chaparral, 755 Prescott Anthony Dr. in Chaparral
- DACC- East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces
- DACC-Sunland Park, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park
- Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave., Vado
- Desert Hills Elementary School, 280 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. in Las Cruces
- Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Dr., in Dona Ana
- Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces
- East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces
- Fairacres Elementary School, 4501 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces
- Frank O'Brien Papen Center (Mesilla Park Recreation Center), 304 W. Bell Ave., Mesilla Park
- Gadsden High School, 6301 Highway 28, Anthony
- Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187, Garfield
- Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Cir., Las Cruces
- Hatch Valley Public Schools Student Services / Training Center, 350 Main St. in Hatch
- Highland Elementary, 4201 Emerald St, Las Cruces
- Jornada Elementary School, 3400 Elks Dr., Las Cruces
- La Mesa Fire Department, 15765 Highway 28, La Mesa
- La Union Elementary School, Mercantile Ave., La Union
- Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Dr., Las Cruces
- Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd., Las Cruce
- Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces
- Loma Heights Elementary, 1600 E Madrid Ave, Las Cruces
- Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St., Las Cruces
- Mayfield High school, 1955 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces
- Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla
- Mesquite Fire Station 10, 1 Firehouse Rd., Mesquite
- New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd., Las Cruces
- North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave., San Miguel
- Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr., Las Cruces
- Organ Community Center, 5800 2nd St., Organ
- Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd., Radium Springs
- Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St., Rincon
- Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa
- Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce, Las Cruces
- Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Rd., Las Cruces
- Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd. in Las Cruces
- University Hills Elementary school, 2005 S. Locust in Las Cruces
- Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Dr. in Las Cruces
Secured container and absentee drop-off locations
- Anthony City Hall Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478, Anthony
- Corbett Center Student Union - NMSU, 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces
- Delores C. Wright Educational Center, 400 E. Lisa Dr. - Chaparral
- Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces
- Hatch Valley High School, 170 E. Herrera Rd., Hatch
- Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces
- Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla
- Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Dr., Las Cruces
- Sunland Park City Library, 1000 McNutt Rd. A., Sunland Park
