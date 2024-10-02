Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Las Cruces Sun-News

    Early voting, voting locations in Doña Ana County

    By Jessica Onsurez, Las Cruces Sun-News,

    2 days ago

    Ready to cast your vote in the 2024 U.S. General Election?

    Any resident who is registered to vote can cast their vote at any of the voting locations listed. New Mexico allows for in-person registration at any voting location.

    Here's a list of where to vote early and locations of polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

    Early voting in Doña Ana County

    Early votes can be cast beginning Oct. 8 at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces.

    Early voting begins in Doña Ana County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 2 at any one of these locations:

    • Anthony Public Library, 750 Landers in Anthony
    • Corbett Center Student Union, NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces
    • DACC, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral
    • DACC, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces
    • DACC, 3365 McNutt Road in Sunland Park
    • Hatch Valley Public Schools, 350 Main St. in Hatch
    • Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces
    • Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla in Mesilla

    This content free of charge as part of our commitment to inform and empower New Mexico voters. Please consider supporting local journalism through a subscription

    Where to vote on election day in Doña Ana County

    Voting locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

    • Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony
    • Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Rd. in Berino
    • Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. in Las Cruces
    • Corbett Center- NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces
    • DACC-Chaparral, 755 Prescott Anthony Dr. in Chaparral
    • DACC- East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces
    • DACC-Sunland Park, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park
    • Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave., Vado
    • Desert Hills Elementary School, 280 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. in Las Cruces
    • Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Dr., in Dona Ana
    • Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces
    • East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces
    • Fairacres Elementary School, 4501 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces
    • Frank O'Brien Papen Center (Mesilla Park Recreation Center), 304 W. Bell Ave., Mesilla Park
    • Gadsden High School, 6301 Highway 28, Anthony
    • Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187, Garfield
    • Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Cir., Las Cruces
    • Hatch Valley Public Schools Student Services / Training Center, 350 Main St. in Hatch
    • Highland Elementary, 4201 Emerald St, Las Cruces
    • Jornada Elementary School, 3400 Elks Dr., Las Cruces
    • La Mesa Fire Department, 15765 Highway 28, La Mesa
    • La Union Elementary School, Mercantile Ave., La Union
    • Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Dr., Las Cruces
    • Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd., Las Cruce
    • Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces
    • Loma Heights Elementary, 1600 E Madrid Ave, Las Cruces
    • Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St., Las Cruces
    • Mayfield High school, 1955 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces
    • Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla
    • Mesquite Fire Station 10, 1 Firehouse Rd., Mesquite
    • New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd., Las Cruces
    • North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave., San Miguel
    • Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr., Las Cruces
    • Organ Community Center, 5800 2nd St., Organ
    • Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd., Radium Springs
    • Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St., Rincon
    • Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa
    • Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce, Las Cruces
    • Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Rd., Las Cruces
    • Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd. in Las Cruces
    • University Hills Elementary school, 2005 S. Locust in Las Cruces
    • Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Dr. in Las Cruces

    Secured container and absentee drop-off locations

    • Anthony City Hall Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478, Anthony
    • Corbett Center Student Union - NMSU, 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces
    • Delores C. Wright Educational Center, 400 E. Lisa Dr. - Chaparral
    • Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces
    • Hatch Valley High School, 170 E. Herrera Rd., Hatch
    • Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces
    • Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla
    • Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Dr., Las Cruces
    • Sunland Park City Library, 1000 McNutt Rd. A., Sunland Park

    This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Early voting, voting locations in Doña Ana County

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Twosome Arrested in Tupelo for Counterfeit Currency
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy