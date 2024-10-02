Early voting, voting locations in Doña Ana County

Ready to cast your vote in the 2024 U.S. General Election?

Any resident who is registered to vote can cast their vote at any of the voting locations listed. New Mexico allows for in-person registration at any voting location.

Here's a list of where to vote early and locations of polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Early voting in Doña Ana County

Early votes can be cast beginning Oct. 8 at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces.

Early voting begins in Doña Ana County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 2 at any one of these locations:

Anthony Public Library, 750 Landers in Anthony

Corbett Center Student Union, NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces

DACC, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral

DACC, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces

DACC, 3365 McNutt Road in Sunland Park

Hatch Valley Public Schools, 350 Main St. in Hatch

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces

Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla in Mesilla

Where to vote on election day in Doña Ana County

Voting locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony

Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Rd. in Berino

Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. in Las Cruces

Corbett Center- NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces

DACC-Chaparral, 755 Prescott Anthony Dr. in Chaparral

DACC- East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces

DACC-Sunland Park, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park

Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave., Vado

Desert Hills Elementary School, 280 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. in Las Cruces

Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Dr., in Dona Ana

Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces

East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces

Fairacres Elementary School, 4501 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces

Frank O'Brien Papen Center (Mesilla Park Recreation Center), 304 W. Bell Ave., Mesilla Park

Gadsden High School, 6301 Highway 28, Anthony

Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187, Garfield

Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Cir., Las Cruces

Hatch Valley Public Schools Student Services / Training Center, 350 Main St. in Hatch

Highland Elementary, 4201 Emerald St, Las Cruces

Jornada Elementary School, 3400 Elks Dr., Las Cruces

La Mesa Fire Department, 15765 Highway 28, La Mesa

La Union Elementary School, Mercantile Ave., La Union

Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Dr., Las Cruces

Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd., Las Cruce

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces

Loma Heights Elementary, 1600 E Madrid Ave, Las Cruces

Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St., Las Cruces

Mayfield High school, 1955 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces

Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla

Mesquite Fire Station 10, 1 Firehouse Rd., Mesquite

New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd., Las Cruces

North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave., San Miguel

Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr., Las Cruces

Organ Community Center, 5800 2nd St., Organ

Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd., Radium Springs

Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St., Rincon

Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa

Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce, Las Cruces

Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Rd., Las Cruces

Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd. in Las Cruces

University Hills Elementary school, 2005 S. Locust in Las Cruces

Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Dr. in Las Cruces

Secured container and absentee drop-off locations

Anthony City Hall Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478, Anthony

Corbett Center Student Union - NMSU, 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces

Delores C. Wright Educational Center, 400 E. Lisa Dr. - Chaparral

Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces

Hatch Valley High School, 170 E. Herrera Rd., Hatch

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces

Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla

Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Dr., Las Cruces

Sunland Park City Library, 1000 McNutt Rd. A., Sunland Park

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Early voting, voting locations in Doña Ana County