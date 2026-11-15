Las Cruces has a steady mix of finance and billing roles right now, especially in healthcare and community lending. If you like numbers and organized systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Black Mesa Casino (San Felipe Casino)

Black Mesa Casino (San Felipe Casino) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day accounts payable: checking invoices, fixing discrepancies, cutting vendor checks, and keeping records organized in MAS-90. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can juggle tasks in a fast-paced setting, and like working with both numbers and people.

Employer: Not listed (Homeownership Center / CDFI program)

Not listed (Homeownership Center / CDFI program) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $24.11 – $29.03 per hour

Work with affordable housing loans: process applications, do basic underwriting, and guide families through buying a home. Great if you have 2+ years in lending or real estate, are bilingual (English/Spanish), and want a mission-driven role helping low-income and underserved families.

Employer: Memorial Medical Center Las Cruces (Lifepoint Health)

(Lifepoint Health) Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage medical billing to Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers: submit clean claims, fix denials, post payments, and keep patient accounts accurate. Good match if you have a high school diploma, some billing or office experience, and want strong benefits and growth in a large hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.