Las Cruces has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big box stores to beauty and convenience. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5155

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1550 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Why it’s worth a look: Work in the fashion area of the store, stocking and helping shoppers, with strong benefits for part-timers (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Part-time (weekday, daytime focus)

(weekday, daytime focus) Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Daytime role setting up displays, signs, and pricing so the store looks sharp and easy to shop. Weekday schedule, 10% employee discount, health benefits options, tuition help, 401(k) with match, and chances to learn trade skills.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 617 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Type: Listed as Part-time with overnight shifts (weekdays + weekends)

Listed as with (weekdays + weekends) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)

Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential) Why it’s worth a look: Busy, fast-paced convenience store role running the register, helping customers, and keeping the store looking good. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule: early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays)

(flexible schedule: early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-store and floor support role focused on stocking, shipment, inventory, and keeping the store clean and guest-ready. Good fit if you like beauty products, staying organized, and working behind the scenes as well as on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.