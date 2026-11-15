Las Cruces has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Ivy is a lovely medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a beautiful multi-color coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share walks and couch time, Ivy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Baby is a striking black-and-white adult mixed-breed dog. Her medium size makes her a nice fit for many homes. If you’ve been wanting a loyal friend to greet you at the door and join you on daily adventures, come meet Baby.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

This young male mixed-breed pup has a handsome multi-color coat and a lot of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready to guide a younger dog with training, play, and patience, he could become a wonderful lifelong companion.

👉 Meet this young male pup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

This adult large mixed-breed girl has a warm tan/fawn coat and a big-dog presence. If you have space in your home and heart for a larger companion, she may be just the dog for you.

👉 Meet this large mixed-breed girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Las Cruces, NM, please consider visiting the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley or calling (575) 382-0018 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.