Las Cruces neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home decor samples to truck gear. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Assorted carpet samples in many colors and textures

Condition: Not stated (mix of samples)

Location: Del Prado, Las Cruces, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is giving away a collection of carpet samples. You can take any or all of the samples. Some pieces include info on where to buy the full area rug and what sizes are available, including custom sizes.

The poster is willing to meet in parking lots at:

Walmart at Rinconada

Home Depot (HDepot)

Lowe’s

These could be handy for small rugs, craft projects, pet mats, or testing colors in a room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

(These two camper shell posts appear to be for the same item, so it’s listed once here.)

Item: Camper shell for 2016 Ford F-150 Crew Cab

Condition: Used – Good

Approx. size: 72" long x 71" wide

Location: Picacho Hills East, Las Cruces, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a used camper shell that fits a 2016 Ford F-150 Crew Cab. The owner says it’s in good condition and is willing to meet in town or at your residence to move it from their truck to yours.

Note: The description mentions “Cash only”, which conflicts with the “FREE” label in the other post. Please confirm with the poster whether there is a cost before you arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Las Cruces tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon to work out pickup details.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.