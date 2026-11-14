Las Cruces drivers have some solid choices right now, from regional flatbed to OTR box truck work. If you’ve got a CDL (or even if you don’t), there are a few ways to get steady miles and regular pay.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Las Cruces, NM (regional, based out of Ennis, TX terminal)

(regional, based out of Ennis, TX terminal) Salary: $1,037–$1,816/week ( $53,924–$94,432/year )

( ) Type: Full-time, regional

Experienced CDL-A flatbed drivers haul steel, machinery, and building materials on regional routes with home time every week. Pay is per mile ($0.57–$0.61 CPM), plus an $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay), full benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Las Cruces, NM (regional)

(regional) Salary: $53,924–$94,432/year (about $1,037–$1,816/week )

(about ) Type: Regional, CDL-A

Regional flatbed role with home weekly time and a strong pay package for both recent grads and experienced drivers. Includes $0.57–$0.61 per mile, paid orientation in Spokane, $1,800 transition package, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and safety/extra pay like tarp and stop pay.

Employer: Tresco Inc

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Salary: $17.75/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday + some Fridays

Lead courier operations supporting ICE/ERO El Paso Field Office, supervising drivers and handling secure document transport. Good fit if you have 2+ years of supervisory experience, can manage routes and staff, and want steady daytime hours with a set schedule.

Employer: GR8 EXPEDITE LLC

Location: Las Cruces, NM (OTR)

Salary: 20% of each completed load (listed as about $3,500–$4,500/month )

(listed as about ) Type: Full-time, OTR (3 weeks out / 1 week home)

Drive a 26-foot air-ride box truck on OTR routes; both CDL and non-CDL drivers can apply. Company covers fuel and maintenance, and you earn a percentage of each load, with immediate start and chances for consistent miles.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.