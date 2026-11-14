Las Cruces food spots are busy and building their teams. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 1492 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut as the right hand to the General Manager. You’ll oversee daily operations, manage staff schedules and training, handle basic financial controls, and keep the restaurant clean, safe, and welcoming. Perks can include tuition help, Daily Pay, wellness programs, and even free GED support, with room to grow into higher management.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 1492 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re ready to step into leadership. You’ll train and supervise crew members, watch food safety, help control costs, and keep shifts running smoothly. Flexible hours, Daily Pay, and education perks make this a solid move if you want to build restaurant management experience.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping shoppers with healthy choices. This role is active and hands-on, with DailyPay, store discount, 401(k) with match, and chances to grow inside a fast-growing grocery chain.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

If you love baking, this one’s for you. You’ll help prepare, bake, package, and stock breads and sweets while keeping the bakery area clean and organized. Sprouts offers DailyPay, store discounts, benefits eligibility, and a clear path to more hours and responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.