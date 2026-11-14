Las Cruces is busy with build and repair work right now, and a few solid trade jobs are up for grabs. Good mix of local hands-on work and one high-travel role based here.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Las Cruces, NM (travel across Southwest)

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role is for an experienced commercial roofer who wants to travel and focus on inspections, quality control, and troubleshooting on big projects. Includes company vehicle/allowance, benefits, and the ability to work remotely from anywhere in the Southwest near a major airport.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Las Cruces, NM

Salary Range: $48,000 – $83,000

Type: Full-time

Maintenance carpenter role supporting secure government facilities—work includes framing, drywall, ceilings, tile, and snow removal. You must be a U.S. citizen and able to hold a TS/SCI with CI Polygraph, and you’ll get access to a strong benefits package and long-term government-contract work.

Employer: Ontiveros Insulation Co., Inc

Location: Las Cruces, NM (on the road)

Pay: From $14.50 per hour (raises with experience and materials installed)

(raises with experience and materials installed) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Entry-level insulation job with on-the-job training—no prior skill needed, just a driver’s license and willingness to travel. You’ll install plastic, netting, batt, and blown insulation on new construction, with paid time off and room to grow.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.