Las Cruces has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley and can be adopted for $50.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red and white

Orange or red and white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Squeaky is a tiny orange-and-white boy who’s ready to grow up in a loving home of his own.

👉 Meet Squeaky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and black

Gray/blue and black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Tinsel is a striking dark-coated kitten who would love a safe, warm place to call home.

👉 Meet Tinsel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

This pretty tortie girl has a beautiful mixed coat and is waiting for a family to give her a name and a home.

👉 Meet this tortoiseshell kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and black

Gray/blue and black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Pandora is a young, dark-coated kitten who’s ready to explore life with a new family.

👉 Meet Pandora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and gray/blue

Black and gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

This little boy has a sleek dark coat and is hoping someone will choose him and take him home.

👉 Meet this black & gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with tan/fawn

Brown tabby with tan/fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

A fluffy brown tabby boy with medium-length fur, ready to grow up in a caring home.

👉 Meet this mediumhair tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with tan/fawn

Brown tabby with tan/fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

This shorthaired brown tabby boy is looking for a safe place to play and nap.

👉 Meet this tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with gray/blue

Brown tabby with gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

A sweet female tabby with gray tones in her coat, waiting for her first real home.

👉 Meet this tabby & gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Mariah is a light-colored cream kitten who would love a gentle, loving family.

👉 Meet Mariah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red and white

Orange or red and white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Tony is an adult orange-and-white boy who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Las Cruces, NM and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley at (575) 382-0018 or visit their shelter to meet these wonderful kitties in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.