undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Las Cruces Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Las Cruces has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley and can be adopted for $50.
Squeaky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red and white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
Squeaky is a tiny orange-and-white boy who’s ready to grow up in a loving home of his own.
👉 Meet Squeaky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinsel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
Tinsel is a striking dark-coated kitten who would love a safe, warm place to call home.
👉 Meet Tinsel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Tortoiseshell Kitten
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
This pretty tortie girl has a beautiful mixed coat and is waiting for a family to give her a name and a home.
👉 Meet this tortoiseshell kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pandora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
Pandora is a young, dark-coated kitten who’s ready to explore life with a new family.
👉 Meet Pandora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Black & Gray Kitten
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
This little boy has a sleek dark coat and is hoping someone will choose him and take him home.
👉 Meet this black & gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Mediumhair Tabby Kitten
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby with tan/fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
A fluffy brown tabby boy with medium-length fur, ready to grow up in a caring home.
👉 Meet this mediumhair tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Shorthaired Tabby Kitten (Male)
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby with tan/fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
This shorthaired brown tabby boy is looking for a safe place to play and nap.
👉 Meet this tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Tabby & Gray Kitten
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
A sweet female tabby with gray tones in her coat, waiting for her first real home.
👉 Meet this tabby & gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mariah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
Mariah is a light-colored cream kitten who would love a gentle, loving family.
👉 Meet Mariah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tony
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red and white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley
- Phone: (575) 382-0018
Tony is an adult orange-and-white boy who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Las Cruces, NM and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley at (575) 382-0018 or visit their shelter to meet these wonderful kitties in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.