Las Cruces has several wonderful dogs hoping to find a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are waiting at Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

This small white mixed-breed boy is an adult, so what you see is what you get in size. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share walks and quiet evenings, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet this small mixed-breed boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Domino is a young, medium-sized black and white mixed-breed boy. He’s at a great age to keep learning and growing with his new family.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Hashbrown is a brown/chocolate baby mixed-breed pup. He’s young and ready to learn all the basics with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet Hashbrown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Limpito is an adult medium mixed-breed dog with a handsome black and brown coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life quickly and are past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Limpito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Canela is a young brown/chocolate mixed-breed girl. She’s at a fun age for training, playtime, and bonding with her new people.

👉 Meet Canela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Dumpling is a cream and white baby mixed-breed pup. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with love and consistency.

👉 Meet Dumpling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley

Phone: (575) 382-0018

Punkin is an adult mixed-breed girl with a lovely cream and brown coat. She’s looking for a family to give her a safe, comfortable home.

👉 Meet Punkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Las Cruces, NM, consider visiting Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (575) 382-0018 can help you learn more about any pup that caught your eye.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.