Las Cruces has some solid hands-on logistics roles right now, especially if you’re comfortable around forklifts, pallets, and busy warehouses.

Below are a few strong picks you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Saputo Inc.

Saputo Inc. Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.91 per hour

Work in a 24/7 dairy manufacturing plant, safely moving product, loading/unloading trucks, and keeping inventory records accurate. This role is physical (up to 50 lbs, on your feet, changing temps) but comes with steady hours, benefits, and growth opportunities at a major food producer.

Employer: Ontiveros Insulation Co., Inc

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

General warehouse role handling receiving, stocking, picking, packing, and shipping. You may use pallet jacks or forklifts (if authorized) and even move trailers on-site, with no CDL required. Great if you have some warehouse experience and want steady, in-person work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.