Las Cruces has some solid sales roles right now, from hands-on parts work to higher-ticket B2B sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Border International Trucks

Border International Trucks Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary + commission

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday–Saturday, Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, tuition reimbursement

This role mixes customer service and inside sales at a busy commercial truck parts counter. You’ll build relationships, answer questions, upsell parts and services, and help keep local fleets rolling.

Employer: Aggie Sanitize & Restore LLC

Aggie Sanitize & Restore LLC Location: Las Cruces, NM (hybrid)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + commission

This is a flexible, part-time role focused on lead generation and follow-up for a local service business. Good fit if you’re organized, like outreach and relationship-building, and want to grow sales skills without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Mesilla Valley Transportation (Border Tire)

Mesilla Valley Transportation (Border Tire) Location: Las Cruces, NM 88005

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + uncapped commission, potential $75,000–$150,000+ depending on performance

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, training

This is a higher-earning B2B sales role selling commercial tires, managing your own territory, and building long-term client relationships. Ideal if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English), experienced in sales, and want big commission potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—sales skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.