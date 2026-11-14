Las Cruces is busy on the healthcare side right now—mix of solid local roles and high‑pay travel contracts. Good options here whether you want roots or the road.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, , , days Pay: $2,642 per week

Work 8‑hour day shifts in mammography with a 13‑week contract and steady hours. Great if you want allied health travel experience with a long‑standing, RN‑founded agency.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full‑time

Provide patient‑centered nursing care, build care plans, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you like direct patient care plus strong education and EMR work.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full‑time

Community‑based cancer care with access to 24/7 lab and imaging and close work with radiation oncology and hospital teams. Ideal if you want complex oncology cases in a coordinated setting.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full‑time

General cardiology with a strong referral base and on‑site cath lab support. Great for a non‑invasive cardiologist who wants a busy clinic and tight integration with procedural teams.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full‑time

High‑volume, hospital‑employed role doing coronary interventions, TEE, pacemakers, peripheral work, and participating in a TAVR program. Best for interventional cardiologists wanting full‑spectrum structural heart work.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full‑time

Provide primary care while teaching residents and students in a mission‑driven, community setting. Good match if you enjoy mentoring, curriculum work, and quality‑improvement projects.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts

Travel, , , 10‑hr day shifts Pay: $2,507 per week

Travel CT role with day shifts and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, bonuses). Nice if you want a travel‑first agency with personalized recruiter support.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Local contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts

, , , 10‑hr day shifts Pay: $56 per hour (plus potential stipend/bonuses)

Local CT contract with day‑one health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed hours. Great if you want contract pay but prefer to stay based in Las Cruces.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Travel

Travel Radiation Tech role for ARRT‑certified techs with recent acute care experience. Good for someone who wants steady assignments, one recruiter, and transparent pay ranges.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Travel

Cath Lab RN position for nurses with at least a year of cath lab experience and ACLS/BLS. Strong fit if you like high‑acuity cardiac cases and want travel‑style flexibility.

Employer: Las Cruces Recovery Center

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full‑time, onsite

Support clients in a structured treatment setting—monitor safety, lead skills groups, document behavior, and help in crises. Good entry‑level role if you have a HS diploma and want hands‑on behavioral health experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.