Las Cruces has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like building teams and running operations.

Below are a few standout management jobs hiring in Las Cruces, NM right now.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role leads complex MEP construction projects for a global firm that works on data centers, critical infrastructure, aviation, life sciences, and energy. Great fit if you have a strong engineering/MEP background, field construction experience, and like acting as an owner’s rep on large capital projects.

Employer: Las Cruces Recovery Center

Location: Las Cruces, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead the business office and revenue cycle for a behavioral health facility, overseeing billing, collections, cash controls, and staff supervision. Good match if you have 3+ years business office experience (ideally in behavioral health) and want a leadership role that supports mental health services.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000 base + profit sharing, bonuses & benefits

Run the Las Cruces rental branch for EquipmentShare’s Site Solutions division, leading the team, P&L, and growth for jobsite services like containers, trench safety, and sanitation. Strong fit if you have 5+ years rental industry experience, love building teams, and want clear bonus potential and career growth.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good leadership roles in Las Cruces don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.