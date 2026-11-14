undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Las Cruces
🎓 Las Cruces Education Jobs: Multiple Openings from Schools to NMSU
12 days ago
Las Cruces is busy hiring in education right now, from K–12 support roles to university-level teaching and student wellness. If you’re looking to stay in the classroom world (or close to it), these are worth a look.
Health Education Specialist Senior
- Employer: New Mexico State University
- Location: Las Cruces, NM (Main Campus)
- Salary: ~$48,333/year, commensurate with qualifications
- Type: Full-time, Staff (M–F, 8–5)
- Deadline: Closing Nov 27, 2026
This senior role leads student wellness and prevention programs (alcohol & other drugs, mental health, resilience, healthy decision-making). Great fit if you have a background in health education/public health and want to design programs, supervise peer educators, and work across campus to support student success.
College Assistant Professor – Tuba/Euphonium
- Employer: New Mexico State University, Department of Music
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Salary: Commensurate with qualifications
- Type: Full-time, College Track (M–F, 8–5)
This role teaches undergraduate and graduate tuba/euphonium students and helps run a comprehensive band program. Ideal for someone with a master’s in music, strong performance chops, and experience conducting bands who wants to focus on teaching, recruiting, and community outreach.
Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (Recreational Therapist)
- Employer: Las Cruces Public Schools
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Salary: Per LCPS salary schedule (see district link in posting)
- Type: Full-time
Work directly with students using therapeutic recreation to support their learning and development. You’ll need a bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation (or related) and eligibility for NCTRC certification plus a NM PED Instructional Support Provider License. Great if you love blending therapy, play, and education.
Executive Director of Special Education
- Employer: Las Cruces Public Schools
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Salary: Per LCPS salary schedule (see district link in posting)
- Type: Full-time, District-Level Administration
Lead Special Education across the district, from programs to compliance and staff support. Requires a master’s degree, 5+ years admin experience, 5+ years in Special Education, and valid NM PED PK–12 Administrative and Special Education licenses. Strong match for seasoned leaders ready for a big-picture role.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, pay scales, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.