Las Cruces is busy hiring in education right now, from K–12 support roles to university-level teaching and student wellness. If you’re looking to stay in the classroom world (or close to it), these are worth a look.

Employer: New Mexico State University

New Mexico State University Location: Las Cruces, NM (Main Campus)

Salary: ~$48,333/year, commensurate with qualifications

Type: Full-time, Staff (M–F, 8–5)

Deadline: Closing Nov 27, 2026

This senior role leads student wellness and prevention programs (alcohol & other drugs, mental health, resilience, healthy decision-making). Great fit if you have a background in health education/public health and want to design programs, supervise peer educators, and work across campus to support student success.

Employer: New Mexico State University, Department of Music

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications

Type: Full-time, College Track (M–F, 8–5)

This role teaches undergraduate and graduate tuba/euphonium students and helps run a comprehensive band program. Ideal for someone with a master’s in music, strong performance chops, and experience conducting bands who wants to focus on teaching, recruiting, and community outreach.

Employer: Las Cruces Public Schools

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Salary: Per LCPS salary schedule (see district link in posting)

(see district link in posting) Type: Full-time

Work directly with students using therapeutic recreation to support their learning and development. You’ll need a bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation (or related) and eligibility for NCTRC certification plus a NM PED Instructional Support Provider License. Great if you love blending therapy, play, and education.

Employer: Las Cruces Public Schools

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Salary: Per LCPS salary schedule (see district link in posting)

(see district link in posting) Type: Full-time, District-Level Administration

Lead Special Education across the district, from programs to compliance and staff support. Requires a master’s degree, 5+ years admin experience, 5+ years in Special Education, and valid NM PED PK–12 Administrative and Special Education licenses. Strong match for seasoned leaders ready for a big-picture role.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, pay scales, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.