Las Cruces has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from campus operations to healthcare and tech. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a good mix of entry and senior options.

Employer: New Mexico State University

New Mexico State University Location: Las Cruces, NM (Main Campus)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Closes Nov 27, 2026

Handle budgets, reconciliations, and financial reporting for the Division of Student Enrollment and Success. This role is great if you know accounting systems (Banner, Aggie Mart, etc.) and want a stable Monday–Friday campus job with room to guide and train others. Note: This is internal only – open to regular NMSU employees.

Employer: Three Crosses Regional Hospital

Three Crosses Regional Hospital Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with patients and families to sort out insurance, payment plans, and coverage options. Good fit if you have hospital or billing experience, strong people skills, and want a steady daytime role in healthcare finance.

Employer: Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver Location: Las Cruces, NM

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead higher-level accounting work: general ledger, month- and year-end close, reconciliations, and financial reporting. Ideal if you have solid GAAP knowledge, advanced Excel skills, and want to mentor junior staff in a growing tech-focused company.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.