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💰 Las Cruces NM Accounting Jobs – Multiple Open Roles to Explore
Las Cruces has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from campus operations to healthcare and tech. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a good mix of entry and senior options.
Business Manager I – Student Enrollment & Success
- Employer: New Mexico State University
- Location: Las Cruces, NM (Main Campus)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: Closes Nov 27, 2026
Handle budgets, reconciliations, and financial reporting for the Division of Student Enrollment and Success. This role is great if you know accounting systems (Banner, Aggie Mart, etc.) and want a stable Monday–Friday campus job with room to guide and train others. Note: This is internal only – open to regular NMSU employees.
Clerk, Financial Counselor – FT Days
- Employer: Three Crosses Regional Hospital
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work directly with patients and families to sort out insurance, payment plans, and coverage options. Good fit if you have hospital or billing experience, strong people skills, and want a steady daytime role in healthcare finance.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: Electronic Caregiver
- Location: Las Cruces, NM
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Lead higher-level accounting work: general ledger, month- and year-end close, reconciliations, and financial reporting. Ideal if you have solid GAAP knowledge, advanced Excel skills, and want to mentor junior staff in a growing tech-focused company.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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