Las Cruces has some solid hands-on utility and telecom jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors and don’t mind staying active.

Here are a few strong picks in Utilities & Infrastructure around Las Cruces, NM.

Employer: Integrity Locating Services

Integrity Locating Services Location: Las Cruces, NM (field-based / on the road)

(field-based / on the road) Salary: From $50,000 per year

Type: Full-time

You’ll locate and mark underground utility lines before digging starts, helping prevent damage and safety issues. This is a physical, outdoor job with 100% paid training, a company vehicle, full health benefits after 60 days, 401(k), and weekly pay.

Employer: CableCom, LLC

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work on coaxial cable networks that power internet, TV, and phone service, doing both aerial and underground splicing. Comes with weekly paychecks, PTO and holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.