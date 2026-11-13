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💰 Las Cruces, NM Accounting Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Las Cruces and Mesilla Park both have solid options right now if you like numbers, details, and keeping money matters on track.
Bookkeeper/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Circumspect Advisors, Inc
- Location: Mesilla Park, NM (in person)
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour
Handle day-to-day bookkeeping and admin work for a small advisory firm. Great fit if you have 4+ years of bookkeeping experience, love catching errors, and want steady part-time hours.
Senior Staff Accountant
- Employer: Fristoe and Company, PA
- Location: Las Cruces, NM (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Join a well-established CPA firm with a strong focus on tax services. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in public or private accounting who wants a long-term role and a clear path to ownership.
Business Office Manager
- Employer: Las Cruces Recovery Center
- Location: Las Cruces, NM (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Lead the business office for a behavioral health facility, overseeing billing, collections, cash controls, and revenue cycle. Good match if you have 3+ years of business office experience, strong billing/insurance skills, and want a role with team leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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