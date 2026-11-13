Las Cruces and Mesilla Park both have solid options right now if you like numbers, details, and keeping money matters on track.

Employer: Circumspect Advisors, Inc

Circumspect Advisors, Inc Location: Mesilla Park, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (~ 20 hours/week )

(~ ) Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Handle day-to-day bookkeeping and admin work for a small advisory firm. Great fit if you have 4+ years of bookkeeping experience, love catching errors, and want steady part-time hours.

Employer: Fristoe and Company, PA

Fristoe and Company, PA Location: Las Cruces, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Join a well-established CPA firm with a strong focus on tax services. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in public or private accounting who wants a long-term role and a clear path to ownership.

Employer: Las Cruces Recovery Center

Location: Las Cruces, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead the business office for a behavioral health facility, overseeing billing, collections, cash controls, and revenue cycle. Good match if you have 3+ years of business office experience, strong billing/insurance skills, and want a role with team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.